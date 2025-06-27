'The best day of my life' - Irish teenager Alex Dunne makes superb F1 debut for McLaren

IRELAND’S ALEX DUNNE was the story of the first free practice (FP1) at the Austrian Grand Prix, turning heads on his Formula 1 debut.

Offaly teenager Dunne, a McLaren junior and the current Formula 2 Championship leader, finished fourth in his first ever F1 session as he temporarily deputised for Lando Norris.

Racing for the first time in the McLaren MCL39, Dunne finished within a tenth of team-mate and F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri, with George Russell setting the FP1 pace just two tenths up the track. Russell saw off second-placed Max Verstappen by 0.065 seconds.

Dunne’s joy was immediately apparent upon his finish, with the 19-year-old telling his McLaren team over the radio: “I want to say a massive thank you. A little boy’s dream came true and it’s definitely the best day of my life.

“So, thank you, everyone, for letting me do this, and thanks to Lando, as well, for trusting me with his car,” Dunne added.

Advertisement

“It means a lot.”

Speaking post-race, Dunne said he was “super, super happy”.

“I think it’s fair to say it went pretty well,” he added. “I think we knew going through the session that the goal wasn’t necessarily for performance, it was more to help out with the car, help Lando, and kind of just help the team to improve as much as they can through FP2, FP3, and then onwards into the weekend.

“So, to have the pace that I had and show what I’m capable of on the F1 stage is something pretty special. A massive thank you to McLaren for the opportunity. I’m extremely grateful.”

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella was impressed by Dunne’s performance, but particularly with how he achieved his team’s objectives on his first run-out.

“Before we look at the time, we have to acknowledge that he has gone through quite an extensive plan of testing with some new parts,” Stella said.

“There was some work that won’t be seen on TV but keeps the drivers very busy and you have to be very precise, very much on time.

“In all of this, Alex has been quite diligent and impressive.

“He had also a chance to show us his pace. It’s no surprise he is a fast driver.

“We have to be careful looking at the lap times because his lap time came later in the stint when the fuel was down. But I think it’s encouraging and impressive for Alex himself, and a good session for McLaren.”