Alex Nankivell set to be free to play in Munster's URC opener after Glasgow red card

CENTRE ALEX NANKIVELL is set to be free to play in Munster’s 2024/25 URC curtain-raiser at home to Connacht after receiving a three-game ban for his red card against Glasgow, a sanction which will be reduced to two games when he completes ‘tackle school’.

Nankivell would then miss only Munster’s two pre-season friendlies away to Bath and at home to Gloucester on 31 August and 6 September after being sent off in Munster’s URC semi-final defeat at Thomond Park last month.

Judicial officer Sibonile Khoza found that Nankivell’s dangerous clear-out of a ruck in the 74th minute of Munster’s 17-10 defeat to eventual champions Warriors – for which he received a red card from referee Andrea Piardi — warranted a mid-range entry of six weeks.

That suspension was halved due to Nankivell’s apology and good record.

It will be reduced by a further game should Nankivell complete World Rugby’s Coaching Intervention Programme, which would free him up for URC kick-off at home to Connacht on 21 September.