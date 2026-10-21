Nankivell on new contract, Axel's lasting legacy and more 'freedom' in Munster's attack

ALEX NANKIVELL ADMITS that when he was put forward on the Munster media rotation last month, he had to “bite his tongue” when discussing his future.

A new deal with the province was close, but not yet official. Not that he feared any complications. Once the paperwork was sorted and the contract offered, the centre had put his name to it within the hour. For a 29-year-old now in his fourth season at Thomond Park, the decision to sign on was an easy one, committing his future to Munster until at least 2029.

“That probably more shows what this club is about, how it makes people feel when they come here,” he says.

Nankivell is in his fourth season with Munster. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

“That’s Munster as a club, but also the people around the place, the supporters and everyone just makes me feel so welcome and it’s just so easy to turn up and contribute that way. Everyone’s got your back and, yeah, it’s been easy so I’m very grateful for that.”

Nankivell has made no secret of his ambitions to one day wear the Ireland jersey. He’ll become eligible for Ireland selection in October 2028, and will turn 32 that month.

“Well first and foremost, it is purely Munster, we’ve gone to a stage where we’re kind of rebuilding, and I want to be a part of that.

“So that’s the first thing, but then obviously when you look at the years of when I’ve re-signed to, then obviously the international stuff and being qualified for Ireland comes into it then. I wouldn’t think about that so much, but obviously it’s there and look, it might not happen but international rugby to me is the pinnacle, and to put myself in a position where I can do that is pretty exciting.

“So I’ll worry about what that looks like when it gets there and try and do it.”

Weeks like the last one help cement the sense of belonging in Munster. Nankivell didn’t know Anthony Foley on a personal level, but has gathered a strong sense of the man during his time in Limerick. The 10-year anniversary of Axel’s passing coincided with Munster’s home Champions Cup defeat of Racing 92 last weekend, with Foley’s wife, Olive, presenting the jerseys to the squad on the Friday night.

“That was on the day of the anniversary, so it was pretty emotional. But then, Olive speaking, she’s an amazingly strong woman and what she said about him and what he might have said to her, seeing her go into the changing room was pretty hardcase.

Advertisement

“But the way she spoke was just really powerful and just made the lads kind of grow another leg. I’m sure they used it going into Saturday because it was very cool.

She was on a pilgrimage in Italy and brought us back miraculous medals too. So there’s probably something in that as well. But yeah, she’s an amazing woman. She spoke really well and definitely motivated us even more to put on a good performance for him.

“I didn’t have much experience with Axel, but last week was really cool for me because I learned a lot around what he actually contributed to the club off the field,” Nankivell continues.

“Some of the sayings that we use, even around the setup in the changing room, that was his idea to put all the tighties (tightheads) together, the half-backs together, so they’re all connected before the game. Things like that, just to see his legacy and the impact that it’s still having on the club was pretty cool.”

Nankivell is Munster through and through now, but that wasn’t the case when he first landed from the Chiefs in 2023, settling into a new country and needing to adapt to a different type of rugby.

“Coming over, the rugby and the philosophy was a bit different.

“It was probably a little bit on me to actually just take a step back, which has been cool, to actually learn a different way of playing a shape or finding space. So there’s not always one way of doing something.

“I guess at the start, it was a little bit like, ‘why am I doing this?’ But once I put my ego to the side and then figured it out, then it’s become a lot easier to learn and see it work and then actually just learn it completely and be a part of it.”

The former Maori All Black recalls specific plays that were drilled differently to how they would have been back home.

The centre will become eligible to play for Ireland in 2028. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s like a second man play, a guy comes short and guy goes out the back, off say 10. So they run like train tracks, the 10 and this guy running the short ball and then the guy at the back would be tucked in behind.

“Whereas in New Zealand, we would have a bit more freedom, the 10 would kind of be able to skip out to a space, and he would be able to pick a line.

“So it was more about us (in New Zealand). So the way we’ve been taught is more about us finding spaces as a ball player, but then also guys running the lines. Whereas here, it was more about running the shape really well to put pressure on the D to then create the space.

“So two different ways of doing something, but ultimately they’re trying to get the same outcome. I think for me, because I was so new to it at the time, I was like, ‘why do we have to do it like this?’ But then that’s the way we do it. So just buying into it and seeing it work, then it’s easy.”

With fellow Kiwi Jared Payne now part of the Munster coaching ticket, the attack is evolving toward a blend of the two mindsets.

“There’s still the shape and structure, but there’s a lot more freedom in it,” Nankivell explains.

Playing for the Chiefs in 2023. Photosport / Jeremy Ward/INPHO Photosport / Jeremy Ward/INPHO / Jeremy Ward/INPHO

“Like you would have seen us play with a lot less square to the line, like the forwards will be breaking out and people will be running down into space.

“So he’s probably a good person to have the best of both worlds. He’s played in New Zealand and come over here and learnt a really good way of playing the game with the structure and detail. And then kind of marrying the two up because he’s awesome at just coaching that.

“But then also, rugby’s rugby, like there’s not always black and white in some situations. So he’s teaching me and the other lads to be like, it’s not always going to be perfect, but just like be decisive, communicate and connect with the guys around you, and express yourself.

“It’s a real nice balance between having the shape, but then also if it’s on just to play rugby, don’t worry about the shape and just play rugby.

“So that’s why I think him and Mossy (Lawler) have worked so well together is because Mossy’s also been unbelievable at coaching the shape and the detail, but then he’s also the same as well, like if it’s on, to go. It’s quite cool seeing them work together.”