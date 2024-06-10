Advertisement
Alex Nankivell. Ben Brady/INPHO
Munster hope to have Nankivell available for Glasgow semi-final

Meanwhile, Joey Carbery is set for surgery on a thumb injury today.
1.47pm, 10 Jun 2024
MUNSTER HOPE TO have centre Alex Nankivell available for Saturday’s URC semi-final clash with Glasgow Warriors [KO 6pm, TG4/Premier Sports] at Thomond Park.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury against Edinburgh last month.

However Munster say Nankivell will increase his training over the coming days, with a decision on his availability for the Glasgow game to be made later this week.

Munster reported no fresh injury concerns from Friday’s URC quarter-final defeat of Ospreys.

Joey Carbery will undergo surgery today after injuring his thumb against Ulster on 1 June.

Tom Ahern suffered an ankle injury in the same game and is due to see a specialist with a view to surgery. 

Ciarán Kennedy
