Munster hope to have Nankivell available for Glasgow semi-final

MUNSTER HOPE TO have centre Alex Nankivell available for Saturday’s URC semi-final clash with Glasgow Warriors [KO 6pm, TG4/Premier Sports] at Thomond Park.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury against Edinburgh last month.

However Munster say Nankivell will increase his training over the coming days, with a decision on his availability for the Glasgow game to be made later this week.

Munster reported no fresh injury concerns from Friday’s URC quarter-final defeat of Ospreys.

Joey Carbery will undergo surgery today after injuring his thumb against Ulster on 1 June.

Tom Ahern suffered an ankle injury in the same game and is due to see a specialist with a view to surgery.