'This is what rugby is all about... It reminds me of my club in New Zealand'

ARDIE SAVEA IS showing one young fella how to do his distinctive exaggerated dummy pass – the ‘phoenix dummy,’ as the All Blacks number eight calls it.

A few metres away, Savea’s fellow back row, Samipeni Finau, is asked what size shoe he wears. There is genuine awe as he reveals he’s a size 15.

Meanwhile, Kiwi prop Fletcher Newell is being quizzed again about whether he has Irish roots. The folk in CYM rugby club are sure that the red hair is a giveaway.

It’s an exciting morning at the club based in Terenure, Dublin.

As part of their centenary celebrations, CYM have pulled off the coup of having three All Blacks visit on the eve of their game against Ireland. Savea, Finau, and Newell take part in a Q&A, sign autographs, and pose for photos with the crowd.

“It’s amazing to have them here,” says Alan Egan, one of the core CYM members who keep the club alive.

“You can see the reaction from people to seeing someone like Ardie Savea at their club.”

Egan is responsible for the visit. He was lying on a beach in Turkey a few months ago, pondering CYM’s centenary season, and thought of emailing the four unions who would be visiting Ireland for the November Tests.

To his great surprise, New Zealand Rugby responded. Not that Egan realised at first. For 10 days, the email sat in his junk folder.

“I thought I had lost the chance but they contacted me and it has been fantastic,” he says.

Savea, Finau, and Newell clearly enjoy their hour-long visit before being whisked away in a mini-van to head for the All Blacks captain’s run before tomorrow’s big game.

They’re good value in the Q&A, with Savea mischievously saying that he’d ban “trash talking after the game” when asked what law changes he would make to rugby. A nod to Reiko Ioane and Johnny Sexton.

Finau is clearly a joker, getting hearty laughs in the packed clubhouse. Afterwards, CYM president Bernard Murray presents the Kiwis with his club’s brand-new jersey, Savea responding in kind with an All Blacks jersey signed by the entire squad.

Outside, as he takes a break from selfies and signings, Savea is effusive about how important these visits are. He loves grassroots rugby. The 2023 World Rugby player of the year played for his home club Oriental-Rongotai RFC only a few months ago.

“Honestly, it’s real humbling coming here to CYM, even more special learning that it’s their 100 years this year,” says Savea.

“It’s so nice to come see the kids, to see the club rooms that aren’t furnished and done up.

“It’s old-school, it reminds me of my club back home. It’s nice to see the people, see the men’s and women’s teams, it’s just nice to connect with where we first started.”

Finau takes a break from launching garryowens for the thrilled kids to echo Savea’s sentiment.

The explosive back row, who is on the bench against Ireland, gives a shout-out to Hamilton Old Boys where he started playing.

“This means everything to us,” says Finau. “This is what footy is all about.

“Us All Blacks boys all come from a small, humble club back in NZ so to come out to a local club here feels like home. It’s been great.”

Finau says the Kiwis have been warmly welcomed in Ireland. There might be heat in the rivalry on the pitch, but he has only encountered goodwill from the Irish people he has met in Dublin.

He heads off to pose for a few more photos with a group of youngsters who are waiting patiently.

“That was me once upon a time, I like to give back,” says Finau.

The pride among longstanding CYM members is palpable. This visit from the All Blacks is a huge deal.

CYM is a small club. It was founded by the Catholic Young Men’s Society in 1924 but that link has been gone for around 40 years and Egans stresses that it’s an “inclusive club for everyone.”

There are also cricket, tennis, and bowling teams based in their Terenure Sports Club grounds, but today is all about rugby.

CYM have two men’s teams, the Firsts playing in Leinster Metro Division 5, the Seconds in Division 11. They also have a women’s side in Division 2 of the Leinster League. They draw players from around the country, as well as abroad. Their current player/coach is Brazilian.

Billy Whelan, Bernard Murray, and Alan Egan with the three All Blacks.

“To be here 100 years is great,” says Egan.

“We’re trying to keep the club alive, we’re struggling big time, but we’re trying to keep it alive. Unfortunately, we don’t have minis and youths rugby here so we’re depending on a lot of people coming into the club over the summer.”

Their annual game against Scottish side Haddington RFC is a focal point on the calendar. The clubs have been vying for the Friendship Cup every year since 1949, making it the longest-running rivalry between Irish and Scottish clubs. CYM are away for it this season.

The craic is as important as the rugby on those trips.

“People say we’re the best small club in Dublin,” says Egan.

“When we’re on the pitch, we play. But we like to celebrate too and we do have a great social life here. That’s one of the good aspects of the club.”

The visit of Ardie Savea and his mates will be discussed at the bar for many years to come.