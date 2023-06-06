All Blacks scrum-half to join Stade Francais

NEW ZEALAND scrum-half Brad Weber will join Stade Francais next season, the French Top 14 side announced on Tuesday.

The Chiefs’ Weber, 32, is expected to join the Paris-based side after this year’s Rugby World Cup, with the final on October 28 in the French capital.

Stade Francais did not disclose the length of Weber’s contract but he will replace the retiring ex-France scrum-half Morgan Parra and Racing 92-bound half-back James Hall.

Bordeaux-Begles pair Jules Gimbert and Hugo Zabalza will also boost Stade Francais’ depth in the No. 9 shirt.

Stade Francais also announced the signings of the English pair of Harlequins centre Joe Marchant and Pau fly-half Zack Henry, as well as Grenoble’s Tonga forward Tangiona Halaifonua.

