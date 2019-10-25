This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 25 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All Blacks seek to drag kids from 'PlayStation and soccer'

Rugby is commonly held to be like a religion in New Zealand, but studies have shown participation rates falling.

By AFP Friday 25 Oct 2019, 10:51 PM
10 minutes ago 273 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4868385
New Zealand player Joe Moody answers questions during a press conference.
Image: Mark Baker
New Zealand player Joe Moody answers questions during a press conference.
New Zealand player Joe Moody answers questions during a press conference.
Image: Mark Baker

PROP JOE MOODY said on Friday he hoped the All Blacks could inspire a younger generation to play rugby with their World Cup semi-final against England, as New Zealand schoolboys increasingly turn to video games and football.

Rugby is commonly held to be like a religion in New Zealand, but studies have shown participation rates falling among young people, especially boys.

“There’s a heap less guys playing rugby now in New Zealand through the younger grades and secondary school. Probably too much PlayStation and soccer to be fair,” Moody said ahead of Saturday’s game.

A report commissioned earlier this year by New Zealand Rugby found that while the game was booming among schoolgirls, boys were increasingly turning to alternative sports such as basketball.

Figures from School Sport NZ show the number of schoolboy rugby players declined from 25,841 in 2014 to 21,532 in 2018, a fall of 17 percent, which the report described as an “alarming” drop.

“If we can put on a decent show out there tomorrow night and through all of our games that we play and make it look somewhat attractive for the younger generation, that would be great,” said Moody.

“The only way to do that is to show them how good it can be if you get out there and play it and play it well,” added the prop.

Assistant All Blacks coach Ian Foster admitted it was an “ongoing problem” to get kids playing but stressed that rugby was not the only sport facing the issue.

Rugby officials in New Zealand are “working hard to sell the game, to educate people about the game”, he said.

But Foster added that he did not have all the answers because “I’ve spent most of this week preparing for a semi-final rather than solving the secondary school problem”.

“We’re doing okay but it’s something we’re really conscious of as a sport. Our initial responsibility of this team is to show it’s a sport we’re passionate about and we love.”

- © AFP, 2019

On the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly, Andy Dunne tells Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey about where it all went wrong for Joe Schmidt’s Ireland


  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie