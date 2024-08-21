Injured Tuipulotu and Perofeta to miss All Blacks' South Africa tour

NEW ZEALAND LOCK Patrick Tuipulotu and full-back Stephen Perofeta will miss the tour of South Africa with injury, the All Blacks said Wednesday.

The pair are out of the Tests against the Springboks in Johannesburg on 31 August and Cape Town on 7 September.

They will remain in New Zealand for treatment, the All Blacks said in a statement. Both players have calf injuries.

Tuipulotu and Perofeta had already sat out last Saturday’s 42-10 thrashing of Argentina in Auckland and the previous weekend’s shock defeat to the Pumas in Wellington.

Waikato Chiefs lock Josh Lord and Auckland Blues back Harry Plummer will stay with the squad as cover for the injured pair.

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett has recovered from the finger injury which ruled him out of both games against Argentina.

Prop Ethan de Groot (neck) and loose forward Luke Jacobson (hamstring) have also got over knocks to make the tour.

All Blacks squad:

Hookers: Asafo Aumua, Codie Taylor, George Bell

Props: Ethan De Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams

Locks: Scott Barrett (Captain) Sam Darry, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i

Loose forwards: Ethan Blackadder, Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi

Scrum-halves: Noah Hotham, TJ Perenara, Cortez Ratima

Fly-halves: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie

Centres: Jordie Barrett, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Billy Proctor

Wingers: Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Mark Tele’a

Full-backs: Ruben Love, Harry Plummer

– © AFP 2024