Who will win the All-Ireland senior club finals today?

IT’S THE BIGGEST day of the club calendar as the senior championships reach their conclusion.

Errigal Ciarán have already made history by becoming the first Tyrone side to contest the top tier decider and will be hoping to add to that legacy later today. Their Dublin opponents Cuala won just their first senior county title this season, and have navigated their way to the Croke Park showpiece.

The hurling final will feature Dublin’s Na Fianna and Sarsfields of Cork, who are both playing in their first All-Ireland hurling deciders. The Dublin outfit previously reached the final in the football competition, losing out to Armagh’s Crossmaglen in 2000.

