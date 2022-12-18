Advertisement
Sunday 18 December 2022 Dublin: 10°C
Read Next
More Stories
Tom Maher/INPHO Croke Park.
# Croker Calling
Mayo, Cork and Sligo clubs book All-Ireland club hurling final places
Tooreen, Ballygiblin and Easkey all won in today’s semi-finals.
2.3k
0
1 hour ago

Results – All-Ireland club hurling semi-finals

Intermediate

  • Tooreen (Mayo) 1-18 Liatroim (Down) 1-14

Junior

  • Ballygiblin (Cork) 1-12 Horeswood (Wexford) 0-8
  • Easkey (Sligo) 3-14 Kilburn Gaels (London) 4-6

***

MAYO, CORK AND Sligo clubs all booked January All-Ireland hurling final dates after today’s semi-final action.

Mayo’s Tooreen made history by reaching the All-Ireland intermediate decider for the first time, running out 1-18 to 1-14 victors over Down’s Liatroim at Kingspan Breffni. They’ll face Limerick’s Monaleen in the final.

The junior final will be a novel meeting between the county champions of Cork and Sligo, as Ballygiblin and Easkey both triumphed.

Cork’s Ballygiblin saw off Wexford’s Horeswood by 1-12 to 0-8 at the Fraher Field in Dungarvan in their semi-final.

It’s the second successive decider for Ballygiblin, eligible again for the junior grade due to a championship restructure in their county.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Sligo’s Easkey will take them, on defeating London’s Kilburn Gaels today by 3-14 to 4-6 in Darver in Louth.

More to follow…

Author
The42 Team
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     