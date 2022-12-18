Mayo, Cork and Sligo clubs book All-Ireland club hurling final places

Results – All-Ireland club hurling semi-finals
Intermediate
- Tooreen (Mayo) 1-18 Liatroim (Down) 1-14
Junior
- Ballygiblin (Cork) 1-12 Horeswood (Wexford) 0-8
- Easkey (Sligo) 3-14 Kilburn Gaels (London) 4-6
***
MAYO, CORK AND Sligo clubs all booked January All-Ireland hurling final dates after today’s semi-final action.
Mayo’s Tooreen made history by reaching the All-Ireland intermediate decider for the first time, running out 1-18 to 1-14 victors over Down’s Liatroim at Kingspan Breffni. They’ll face Limerick’s Monaleen in the final.
A massive well done to the lads today for getting over the line in a real physical game. Ye are a mighty bunch, giving us such joy and celebration this deep into the season.— Tooreen GAA Hurlers (@TooreenHurlers) December 18, 2022
Hard luck @liatroimfGAA It was some battle! Next is an ALL IRELAND FINAL in Croke Park in January!!!! 🔵⚪️
The junior final will be a novel meeting between the county champions of Cork and Sligo, as Ballygiblin and Easkey both triumphed.
Cork’s Ballygiblin saw off Wexford’s Horeswood by 1-12 to 0-8 at the Fraher Field in Dungarvan in their semi-final.
It’s the second successive decider for Ballygiblin, eligible again for the junior grade due to a championship restructure in their county.
Full time @CrokePark here we come…. Again pic.twitter.com/SFUhINmFT8— Ballygiblin GAA (@Ballygiblingaa) December 18, 2022
Sligo’s Easkey will take them, on defeating London’s Kilburn Gaels today by 3-14 to 4-6 in Darver in Louth.
.@CrokePark pic.twitter.com/dT0tivFFsR— Easkey GAA (@EaskeyGAA) December 18, 2022
