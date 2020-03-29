This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 29 March, 2020
Quiz: Can you recognise these 90s All-Ireland hurling winners?

Do you remember the victors from a brilliant hurling decade?

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 29 Mar 2020, 9:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,497 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5059664

Which 1994 Offaly All-Ireland winner is this?
INPHO
Joe Dooley
Billy Dooley

Johnny Dooley
John Troy
Who is the Clare player here celebrating 1997 All-Ireland glory?
INPHO
Ollie Baker
Anthony Daly

Colin Lynch
Seanie McMahon
Name this player who helped Cork be crowned Liam MacCarthy Cup victors in 1990?
INPHO
Tony O'Sullivan
Tomas Mulcahy

Ger Fitzgerald
John Fitzgibbon
Any idea who this 1993 Kilkenny All-Ireland winning defender is?
INPHO
Willie O'Connor
Eddie O'Connor

Pat O'Neill
Liam Simpson
Do you know this Tipperary player from their 1991 All-Ireland triumph?
INPHO
Pat Fox
John Leahy

Declan Ryan
Aidan Ryan
Who is the Offaly captain here before their 1998 All-Ireland victory?
INPHO
Kevin Kinahan
Hubert Rigney

Martin Hanamy
Kevin Martin
A Wexford player here (left) from their 1996 All-Ireland win. Can you identify him?
INPHO
Adrian Fenlon
Rory McCarthy

Larry Murphy
Larry O'Gorman
Do you know the Clare 1995 All-Ireland champion on the right here?
INPHO
Fergal Hegarty
Conor Clancy

PJ O'Connell
Fergal Tuohy
Who is this 1992 Kilkenny All-Ireland winner?
INPHO
Adrian Ronan
Christy Heffernan

Eamon Morrissey
John Power
Finally name this player from Cork All-Ireland final success in 1999?
INPHO
John Browne
Fergal Ryan

Mickey O'Connell
Fergal McCormack
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like hurling?
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Read next:

