Quiz: Can you recognise these 90s All-Ireland hurling winners?

Which 1994 Offaly All-Ireland winner is this? INPHO Joe Dooley Billy Dooley

Johnny Dooley John Troy

Who is the Clare player here celebrating 1997 All-Ireland glory? INPHO Ollie Baker Anthony Daly

Colin Lynch Seanie McMahon

Name this player who helped Cork be crowned Liam MacCarthy Cup victors in 1990? INPHO Tony O'Sullivan Tomas Mulcahy

Ger Fitzgerald John Fitzgibbon

Any idea who this 1993 Kilkenny All-Ireland winning defender is? INPHO Willie O'Connor Eddie O'Connor

Pat O'Neill Liam Simpson

Do you know this Tipperary player from their 1991 All-Ireland triumph? INPHO Pat Fox John Leahy

Declan Ryan Aidan Ryan

Who is the Offaly captain here before their 1998 All-Ireland victory? INPHO Kevin Kinahan Hubert Rigney

Martin Hanamy Kevin Martin

A Wexford player here (left) from their 1996 All-Ireland win. Can you identify him? INPHO Adrian Fenlon Rory McCarthy

Larry Murphy Larry O'Gorman

Do you know the Clare 1995 All-Ireland champion on the right here? INPHO Fergal Hegarty Conor Clancy

PJ O'Connell Fergal Tuohy

Who is this 1992 Kilkenny All-Ireland winner? INPHO Adrian Ronan Christy Heffernan

Eamon Morrissey John Power