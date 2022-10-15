Cork Con looking to bounce back from Terenure defeat, as UCD face Young Munster

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISIONS: Saturday, October 15

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated -

DIVISION 1A:

SHANNON (10th) v CORK CONSTITUTION (6th), Thomond Park back pitch, 2pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Shannon: LL; Cork Constitution: WL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Shannon: Points: Mike Cooke 6; Tries: Aran Hehir 1; Cork Constitution: Points: Aidan Moynihan 13; Tries: James Murphy, Billy Scannell, Greg Higgins 1 each

Munster Academy scrum half Ethan Coughlan will start for Shannon this afternoon. John O’Sullivan, Jamie McGarry and Dan Hurley form a new back-three as wholesale changes are made to the team that lost 41-8 at Ballynahinch.

Cathal Hynes, Alex Long, Luke Rigney, Sean McCarthy and Eoin McCormack all come into the Shannon pack. Sixth-placed Cork Constitution are smarting from their own heavy defeat from last week.

Looking to bounce back from a 47-12 loss in Terenure, Con have made seven changes, including a freshened-up front row of Munster loosehead Liam O’Connor, Max Abbott and Alessandro Heaney. Bruce Matthews and Billy Crowley fill the wing berths.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 6, 2018: Cork Constitution 27 Shannon 7, Temple Hill; Saturday, April 13, 2019: Shannon 19 Cork Constitution 34, Thomond Park back pitch

BALLYNAHINCH (3rd) v CLONTARF (4th), Ballymacarn Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Ballynahinch: WW; Clontarf: WW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Ballynahinch: Points: Greg Hutley 30; Tries: George Pringle, Aaron Cairns 2 each; Clontarf: Points: Conor Kelly 16; Tries: Dylan Donnellan 3

Something will have to give at Ballymacarn Park as Ballynahinch and Clontarf have both posted two wins out of two. It was quite an arm wrestle the last time Clontarf made the trip, the visitors prevailing on a 13-3 scoreline.

Hooker Dylan Donnellan scored the game’s only try that day, with current Connacht player David Hawkshaw kicking the rest of the north Dubliners’ points. Donnellan is poised to captain ‘Tarf again if Matt D’Arcy misses out through injury.

With some key summer signings, Ballynahinch look a much tougher nut to crack this year. Out-half Greg Hutley (30 points) is up there as one of the division’s leading scorers, while Zack McCall, Bradley Luney and Jamie McCartney have formed a dynamic back row.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 9, 2021: Ballynahinch 3 Clontarf 13, Ballymacarn Park; Saturday, April 2, 2022: Clontarf 40 Ballynahinch 14, Castle Avenue

GARRYOWEN (9th) v TERENURE COLLEGE (1st), Dooradoyle

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Garryowen: LL; Terenure College: WW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Garryowen: Points: Tony Butler 32; Tries: Tony Butler 2; Terenure College: Points: Callum Smith 17; Tries: Craig Adams, Harrison Brewer, Jordan Coghlan 2 each

Leaders Terenure College make just one change to the team that thumped Cork Con 47-12. Former UCC flyer Matthew Bowen returns on the right wing. Fresh from his All-Ireland League debut, Henry McErlean continues on the bench.

Terenure include ten starters from last February’s 18-17 triumph at Garryowen, a game in which the Light Blues looked the likely winners thanks to tries from Bryan Fitzgerald and Tommy O’Hora. However, a Levi Vaughan score secured an away win.

While disappointed to miss out on the derby spoils, Garryowen took positives from an improved performance against Young Munster. Tony Butler was in talismanic form, and the returning Sean Rennison revelled in the forward exchanges.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 20, 2021: Terenure College 25 Garryowen 13, Lakelands Park; Saturday, February 19, 2022: Garryowen 17 Terenure College 18, Dooradoyle

LANSDOWNE (7th) v DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (2nd), Aviva Stadium back pitch

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Lansdowne: LL; Dublin University: WW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Lansdowne: Points: Charlie Tector 8; Tries: Luke Thompson, Sean Galvin, Dan Murphy, Jack Matthews, Donough Lawlor, Conall Doherty, Clive Ross, Peter Sullivan 1 each; Dublin University: Points: Aran Egan 33; Tries: Aran Egan, Colm Hogan 3 each

Tadgh McElroy, a short-term signing for Leinster at hooker, will start for Lansdowne as one of six changes to the side that lost 27-19 at Clontarf. Ben Popplewell and Letterkenny’s Conor McMenamin also come into the tight five.

Peter Hastie is handed the reins at out-half, with Andy Marks and Cillian Redmond also claiming back-line places. A repeat of last November’s away win over Lansdowne would do nicely for in-form Dublin University.

Aaron Coleman packs down at number 8 for Trinity, Louis McDonough replaces Leinster’s Liam Turner in midfield, and Liam McMahon is brought into the back-three. Leinster prop Thomas Clarkson has been added to the bench following his return from the Emerging Ireland tour.

Recent League Meetings – Friday, November 19, 2021: Lansdowne 25 Dublin University 27, Aviva Stadium back pitch; Saturday, February 19, 2022: Dublin University 15 Lansdowne 20, College Park

UCD (8th) v YOUNG MUNSTER (5th), UCD Bowl

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCD: LL; Young Munster: LW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCD: Points: Sean O’Brien 15; Tries: Sean O’Brien 3; Young Munster: Points: Evan Cusack 22; Tries: Conor Hayes 2

Included on the UCD bench, Connacht’s Adam Byrne is poised for some game-time during the students’ third round encounter with Young Munster. The Cookies won the corresponding fixture 18-12 last year, with Evan Cusack kicking an important eight points.

College, who make six personnel changes, are without Leinster Academy forward Sean O’Brien this week. Captain Bobby Sheehan reverts to the back row, while Gus McCarthy, Ryan McMahon, Gerry Hill and Martin Fallon freshen up the tight five.

The Munster Academy’s Fionn Gibbons will make his debut for Young Munster against his former club. The Ireland Under-20 Grand Slam winner starts at outside centre, with Munster’s Chris Moore and Eoin O’Connor part of the pack.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 11, 2021: UCD 12 Young Munster 18, UCD Bowl; Saturday, January 15, 2022: Young Munster 27 UCD 20, Tom Clifford Park

DIVISION 1B:

CITY OF ARMAGH (7th) v OLD WESLEY (6th), Palace Grounds

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: City of Armagh: WL; Old Wesley: WL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – City of Armagh: Points: Shea O’Brien 7; Tries: Frank Bradshaw-Ryan, James McCormick, Neil Faloon, Dylan Nelson, Nigel Simpson 1 each; Old Wesley: Points: Ian Cassidy 14; Tries: Alex Molloy 2

City of Armagh’s Ulster forwards James McCormick and Frank Bradshaw-Ryan return to club duty, the latter having made his senior debut last week against the Ospreys. Paul Mullen and Ryan O’Neill also start up front.

Romain Morrow will direct the Armagh back-line from number 10. Visitors Old Wesley also lost in the last round, taking plenty of learnings from a four-try midlands beating at the hands of Buccaneers.

Wesley managed to win 19-16 on their most recent visit to the Palace Grounds last December. Tommy O’Callaghan scored the decisive try that day, and his back-three colleague, Alex Molloy, has started the new season with two in as many games.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 11, 2021: City of Armagh 16 Old Wesley 19, Palace Grounds; Saturday, January 15, 2022: Old Wesley 26 City of Armagh 8, Energia Park

HIGHFIELD (2nd) v BUCCANEERS (4th), Woodleigh Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Highfield: WW; Buccaneers: LW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Highfield: Points: Cian Bohane 20; Tries: Cian Bohane 4; Buccaneers: Points: Michael Hanley 19; Tries: Darren Browne, Shane Jennings, Oisin McCormack, Josh O’Connor, Will Reilly 1 each

Ruaidhri Fallon replaces injured top scorer Michael Hanley at out-half for Buccaneers’ top four tussle with unbeaten Highfield today. Sean O’Connell comes into the back row for the Connacht-tied Ciaran Booth.

Connacht prop Sam Illo is back from the Emerging Ireland tour and features on the Buccs bench. Highfield have made changes to their tight five, bringing in James French at tighthead and Sean Garrett pairs up with captain Dave O’Connell at lock.

Back rower Eddie Earle is promoted from the replacements to fill the blindside berth. The Pirates will have to keep close tabs on Cian Bohane, the 31-year-old ex-Munster centre, who is the division’s leading try scorer with four after two rounds.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

MALONE (9th) v BANBRIDGE (8th), Gibson Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Malone: LL; Banbridge: LW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Malone: Points: Rory Campbell 12; Tries: Dave Cave, Ben Gibson, Sam Green, Dan Kerr, David McMaster 1 each; Banbridge: Points: James Humphreys 14; Tries: Ryan Emerson, Conor Field, James Humphreys, Rob Lyttle, Robin Sinton 1 each

Division 1B’s first Ulster derby of the season sees Malone hosts a Banbridge side that overcame Old Belvedere last Saturday. That result gave Bann a timely lift, with director of rugby Andy Duke saying ‘it will give the players lots of confidence’.

He had praise for Ulster Academy out-half James Humphreys who ‘has slotted in seamlessly in a position that has been problematic for us over recent seasons’. Malone will also benefit from some provincial releases.

Ulster’s Declan Moore and Aaron Sexton are set to start for the Cregagh Red Sox. Head coach Josh Pentland commented: “The boys showed great character to come away from St. Mary’s with two bonus points. With this being an Ulster derby, we expect that added edge and physicality to the game.”

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 20, 2021: Malone 22 Banbridge 21, Gibson Park; Saturday, February 19, 2022: Banbridge 22 Malone 15, Rifle Park

OLD BELVEDERE (5th) v NAAS (10th), Ollie Campbell Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Belvedere: WL; Naas: LL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Belvedere: Points: David Wilkinson, Kale Thatcher 10 each; Tries: Kale Thatcher 2; Naas: Points: Oscar Cawley 10; Tries: Oscar Cawley 2

Former Leinster, Ireland and Lions back rower Sean O’Brien is set to make his much-anticipated debut for Naas this afternoon, having been named on the bench for their trip to Old Belvedere.

Oscar Cawley, Conor Doyle and Eoin Walsh are the Cobras’ three changes, with head coach Johne Murphy saying: “Sean still has the grá and the want to play at a high level. So that’s really important and we’re definitely going to benefit from that throughout the season.”

Old Belvedere were a missed conversion away from beating Banbridge. A return to winning ways here would give a positive finish to this first block of fixtures for Ben Manion and fellow coaches Karl Miller, Quenton O’Neale and Ken Knaggs.

Recent League Meetings – Friday, October 1, 2021: Old Belvedere 16 Naas 13, Ollie Campbell Park; Saturday, April 9, 2022: Naas 53 Old Belvedere 7, Forenaughts

UCC (1st) v ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (3rd), the Mardyke

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCC: WW; St. Mary’s College: LW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCC: Points: Daniel Squires 16; Tries: Sean Condon 2; St. Mary’s College: Points: Mick O’Gara 25; Tries: Hugo Conway, Liam Corcoran, Conor Hickey, Steven Kilgallen, Tim MacMahon, Ronan Waters 1 each

A gruelling late defensive stand earned UCC victory by the narrowest of margins against City of Armagh. It keeps the early season momentum going for new director of rugby Michael Bradley, who looks to be building some solid foundations.

This Mardyke clash will see the division’s best defence come up against the most potent attack, with St. Mary’s College averaging 34.5 points per game so far. UCC will want to curb the influence of Mick O’Gara who amassed 21 points against Malone.

Mary’s and UCC have not played each other since their 2018 promotion/relegation play-off semi-final. The Cork students triumphed 36-24 that day in Templeogue, scoring five tries with a brace from current Terenure College centre Peter Sylvester.

Recent League Meeting – Saturday, April 21, 2018: Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Semi-Final – St. Mary’s College 24 UCC 36, Templeville Road

DIVISION 2A:

Nenagh Ormond 20 Cashel 36, New Ormond Park (played on Friday)

Blackrock College v Old Crescent, Stradbrook

MU Barnhall v Queen’s University, Parsonstown

Navan v Dolphin, Balreask Old

UL Bohemians v Ballymena, UL Arena

DIVISION 2B:

Belfast Harlequins v Galwegians, Deramore Park

Dungannon v Wanderers, Stevenson Park

Galway Corinthians v Greystones, Corinthian Park

Malahide v Enniscorthy, Estuary Road

Sligo v Rainey Old Boys, Hamilton Park

DIVISION 2C:

Bruff v Skerries, Kilballyowen Park

Clonmel v Tullamore, Spafield

Instonians v Bangor, Shaw’s Bridge

Midleton v Omagh Academicals, Towns Park

Sunday’s Well v Ballina, Musgrave Park

Brittany Hogan [file photo]. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION: Saturday, October 15

Kick-off 5pm unless stated -

OLD BELVEDERE (1st) v GALWEGIANS (4th), Ollie Campbell Park

Leaders Old Belvedere are protecting one of only three unbeaten records left in the division. Elise O’Byrne-White returns on the right wing, while Laois teenager Caoimhe Guinan makes her debut in the second row.

Ireland Sevens commitments mean Belvedere are missing Emma Tilly, Katie Whelan, Aoife Dalton and Erin King. Their top try scorer Clare Gorman remains out injured, as does Rachel Whelan.

‘Belvo head coach Johnny Garth, who has Brittany Hogan packing down at number 8 in the absence of Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, said: “Galwegians will be a significant test for us as they showed last week against Blackrock.

“They are a big side and so we will need to match them at set-piece time and physically. It’s a challenge that we will embrace and are looking forward to.”

Galwegians are without their captain and the division’s top points scorer, Nicole Fowley. French signing Maelle Jouve will deputise for her at out-half having ‘stepped up at training to claim the number 10 jersey’, according to head coach Eoghan Maher.

“This week is a big challenge for us. A lot of changes have been made and with injuries in the squad, it gives some girls an opportunity play,” said the Blue Belles boss.

“Old Belvedere are going to be a fast-paced side. They’ll have a very mobile pack which we will have to match with our work-rate. I’m confident in our own abilities and I’m looking forward to a hard game.”

Galwegians lost for the first time this season last Saturday, going down 36-19 to a Beibhinn Parsons-inspired Blackrock. It is a crunch part of the campaign for ‘Wegians who host reigning champions Railway Union next weekend.

Maher added: “This is a tough block of three games. We have trained hard and are relishing playing the top teams because we know that we have the potential to get wins.

“We showed last week with Blackrock that it’s possible. Our girls work extremely hard each week to better themselves and they are excited to face these challenges one game at a time.”

Recent League Meetings – Sunday, January 19, 2020: Galwegians 19 Old Belvedere 10, Crowley Park; Saturday, November 27, 2021: Galwegians 38 Old Belvedere 26, Crowley Park

RAILWAY UNION (2nd) v COOKE (9th), Park Avenue

Railway Union are fully locked and loaded for the visit of Cooke, a glance at their back-three of Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Aoife Doyle showing the calibre of attacking talent at their disposal.

Ireland dual international Eve Higgins switches to out-half, captain Niamh Byrne and Katie Heffernan pair up together in the centre, and Deirdre Roberts reverts to number 8 with Molly Boyne occupying the openside flanker berth.

Nikki Caughey returns from injury to take a spot on the Railway bench, while Cooke welcome back lock Gemma McCamley and winger Megan Edwards as starters. The Ulster-capped Katie Hetherington broadens their bench options too.

Chloe McMorran slots in on the blindside, and there could be All-Ireland League debuts for Katie McNeill and Beth McCamley as replacements. While a win has remained out of reach, Cooke are focused on making steady improvements under their new head coach.

“We’ve been improving each week, both in training and matches, so our focus will be on continuing those improvements this weekend,” said Cooke’s Colm Finnegan, who is assisted by Roben Anderson, Robbie Williamson and Ashleigh Orchard.

“We have a tremendous group of players who are developing our style of play week on week, so we’ll look to implement that and play some exciting rugby.

“We were very competitive for large parts of the match against Old Belvedere. We need to convert the pressure into points and that’s something we’ll aspire to do this week.

“Some of the scorelines this season haven’t reflected the flow of the games, but it’s a lesson in accuracy and taking chances when they arise.”

Recent League Meeting – Saturday, November 27, 2021: Cooke 0 Railway Union 63, Shaw’s Bridge

UL BOHEMIANS (6th) v BLACKROCK COLLEGE (3rd), UL Arena

UL Bohemians have been waiting in the long grass for this one. They last played three weeks ago when edging out Wicklow 27-24, and they have used the break in matches to train well and target a complete 80-minute performance.

“With the break, we’ve looked to balance our short-term preparation for this next game with our longer term needs. The players have been applying themselves superbly,” said UL Bohs team manager Carol O’Sullivan.

“Things have been very positive in terms of overall club development with our Blues (seconds) team also now competing in the Munster League. We’re expecting a huge challenge from Blackrock this weekend.

“We have to embrace this challenge. We’re looking to play consistently well across the 80 minutes. There are many positive improvements in our game over the course of the season, we just need to make sure they are being executed for the full duration.”

Ireland Under-18 international Clara Barrett steps up on the right wing for Bohs, Stephanie Nunan and Fiona Reidy return in the centre and front row respectively, and Kerry pair Muirne Wall and Rebecca Reilly also have starting roles.

Reilly joins the experienced Clodagh O’Halloran and Chloe Pearse, the Red Robins’ captain, in the back row. Blackrock have made changes too in the loose forwards, bringing in Hannah Hodges and Ali Coleman.

There are the twin threats of Parsons, the scorer of five tries on her debut against ‘Wegians, and her former Ireland Sevens team-mate Anna Doyle on the wings for ‘Rock. Captain Michelle Claffey returns to the starting XV.

Highlighting Claffey’s inclusion as a significant boost, Blackrock head coach Ben Martin said: “We have a number of players unavailable this week, but have been able to rotate a little. The return of our captain is a timely one to bolster the leadership on field.

“The Sevens girls have made an obvious impact and again with their limited availability, we need to balance their development and involvement and the competition for places, which is huge especially in the back-line this week.

“Beibhinn has always been a star with a very grounded attitude. We’ve been waiting for her to mark her debut in the AIL with us and she has certainly taken that opportunity very well.”

While Parsons will be hoping to continue her try-scoring exploits on UL’s 4G pitch, Martin is mindful of how good the Bohs forwards can be if they are given the time and space to exert pressure.

“UL are always a team that can score from anywhere and at anytime, so we need to respect that when in possession and ensure we have accuracy in our attacking phases.

“Defensively we will be tested and need to be on our ‘A’ game to eliminate their offloading game and their skilful forwards. They’ll be raring to go and have had three weeks to focus on their game-plan, so it’ll be a nice tough battle.”

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 27, 2021: Blackrock College 16 UL Bohemians 17, Stradbrook; Saturday, January 29, 2022: UL Bohemians 22 Blackrock College 31, UL Arena

WICKLOW (7th) v SUTTONIANS (5th), Ashtown Lane

Experienced duo Erin McConnell, the club captain, and Niamh Ni Dhroma, the player coach, have recovered from injury and illness respectively to be named on the Wicklow bench for this Leinster derby against Suttonians.

It is a timely return for both players, especially with Wicklow missing Ella Roberts and Vicky Elmes Kinlan who are away with the Ireland Sevens squad. Knee injuries rule out both Saoirse O’Reilly and Emma Curran.

Wicklow head coach Jason Moreton was ‘delighted’ with how his young side bounced back late on to earn a draw with Ballincollig. Ella’s sister Beth (20) and 18-year-old scrum half Roisin Stone run the back-line again.

“It’s not the ideal game to be missing Ella and Vicky as Suttonians are strong across the park and very dangerous out wide,” said Moreton. “(Being) back at home this week will make a big difference.

“We are getting fantastic support to games and need to keep up our intensity in defence against a very strong Suttonians team. We need to start strong and play in the right areas of the field to get on top of them.”

Caoimhe Molloy, the scorer of that levelling try in Cork, moves to number 8. Naoise O’Reilly makes her first start at full-back, and Sarah Gleeson and Aoibhin Stone continue their centre partnership and are ‘building a great bond’, according to their coach.

Meanwhile, Suttonians have made four changes to the team that lost to Railway in round four. Captain Catherine Martin remains sidelined, but Amber Redmond, Sophie Gibney, Carrie O’Keeffe and Casey White all return to the starting line-up.

Redmond, who won a recent AFL tournament with Ireland in Croatia, takes over at scrum half from Emily McKeown who is unfortunately set for a lengthy lay-off after breaking both her tibia and fibia during the Railway game.

Head coach Stephen Costelloe commented: “Thankfully surgery went well and Emily is on the road to recovery and in good spirits. She will be a big loss on the pitch. We’ll do all we can to support her through recovery.

“Kate Farrell McCabe is unavailable also as she hasn’t recovered yet from an ankle injury. We’re excited and focused for this weekend to go out and show what we can do.”

Gibney replaces Emma Jordan at full-back, Australian Annie Buntine reverts to outside centre, and White and O’Keeffe make up two-thirds of the Dubliners’ back row.

An early Lena Kibler try showed signs of promise for Sutts against Railway, with Costelloe noting: “We will look to come out like we did last week and hit the ground running from minute one. We know when we impose our game, we’re very difficult to contain.

“Wicklow are a great club and a team that will no doubt improve year on year with the fantastic underage set-up they have. We know at home they are a very strong side and we’re expecting a battle from minute one to 80.

“We’re relishing the physical battle. The crowd down there gives them an extra edge. They have made it a tough place to go, but we’re looking forward to it and to a great game.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!