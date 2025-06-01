Advertisement
More Stories
Oisin Keniry/INPHO
FreeWrap

Clare power into All-Ireland minor semi-finals with strong finish as Waterford also advance

Clare got the better of Galway while Waterford won their quarter-final battle with Limerick.
5.50pm, 1 Jun 2025

All-Ireland Minor Hurling Quarter-Finals

Limerick 1-14 Waterford 1-18

Clare 2-21 Galway 2-13

****

WATERFORD AND CLARE have booked their places in the All-Ireland minor hurling semi-finals after respective victories over Limerick and Galway.

For the Déise, this will be their first All-Ireland semi-final in 11 years following a narrow four-point victory in Semple Stadium. Cormac Spain top-scored with 1-8 while Jamie Shanahan and Shane Power hit three points apiece. 

Spain’s goal just before half-time helped send Waterford into the break with 1-10 to 0-8 lead. But Limerick struck back with a goal through Cathal Dennehy in the opening minutes of the second half to leave just one between them.

Waterford recovered to maintain their advantage with points from Gearoid O’Shea, Dylan Murphy, Spain and Shanahan.

Limerick sub Killian Begley cut the gap to three and there was just two between the teams heading into injury-time before points from Power and Spain ensured the victory for Waterford.

A strong second-half performance saw Clare progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals. Galway held a 1-12 to 1-11 lead at half-time, with Rory Ralph striking for an early Clare goal before Ronan Cahalan lifted a green flag for Galway in the 29th minute to edge them into a one-point lead.

Galway were awarded a penalty in the first minute of the second half, which was finished after a rebound effort from Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh.

But Clare took over for the remainder of the second half, outscoring the Tribesmen by 1-10 to 1-1. Liam Murphy provided Clare’s second goal on 50 minutes while Paul Rodgers finished the game with 0-11 to propel the Banner into the final four.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie