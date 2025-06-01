Clare power into All-Ireland minor semi-finals with strong finish as Waterford also advance

All-Ireland Minor Hurling Quarter-Finals

Limerick 1-14 Waterford 1-18

Clare 2-21 Galway 2-13

****

Advertisement

WATERFORD AND CLARE have booked their places in the All-Ireland minor hurling semi-finals after respective victories over Limerick and Galway.

For the Déise, this will be their first All-Ireland semi-final in 11 years following a narrow four-point victory in Semple Stadium. Cormac Spain top-scored with 1-8 while Jamie Shanahan and Shane Power hit three points apiece.

Spain’s goal just before half-time helped send Waterford into the break with 1-10 to 0-8 lead. But Limerick struck back with a goal through Cathal Dennehy in the opening minutes of the second half to leave just one between them.

Waterford recovered to maintain their advantage with points from Gearoid O’Shea, Dylan Murphy, Spain and Shanahan.

Limerick sub Killian Begley cut the gap to three and there was just two between the teams heading into injury-time before points from Power and Spain ensured the victory for Waterford.

A strong second-half performance saw Clare progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals. Galway held a 1-12 to 1-11 lead at half-time, with Rory Ralph striking for an early Clare goal before Ronan Cahalan lifted a green flag for Galway in the 29th minute to edge them into a one-point lead.

Galway were awarded a penalty in the first minute of the second half, which was finished after a rebound effort from Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh.

But Clare took over for the remainder of the second half, outscoring the Tribesmen by 1-10 to 1-1. Liam Murphy provided Clare’s second goal on 50 minutes while Paul Rodgers finished the game with 0-11 to propel the Banner into the final four.