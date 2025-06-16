GAA confirm next weekend's All-Ireland senior football and hurling fixtures

CROKE PARK AND the Gaelic Grounds will host next Saturday’s All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals.

Dublin will face Limerick in Croke Park, with Galway playing Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds, a repeat of their game at that venue two years ago.

The GAA have also announced the football preliminary quarter-final fixtures for next weekend. Kerry play Cavan in Killarney on Saturday, while Dublin face Cork in Croke Park.

Sunday will see Down host Galway in Newry, while Donegal entertain Louth in Ballybofey.

The two Tailteann Cup semi-finals will be held in Croke Park on Sunday, while Cavan and Ennis are the locations for the All-Ireland minor football semi-finals.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Saturday 21 June

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals

Limerick v Dublin, Croke Park, 4pm - RTÉ.

Galway v Tipperary, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 6.15pm - RTÉ.

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals

Kerry v Cavan, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 3.30pm - GAA+.

Dublin v Cork, Croke Park, 6.15pm - GAA+.

*****

Sunday 22 June

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals

Down v Galway, Páirc Esler, Newry, 1.45pm - GAA+.

Donegal v Louth, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 4pm - GAA+.

Tailteann Cup semi-finals

Wicklow v Limerick, Croke Park, 2pm - RTÉ.

Kildare v Fermanagh, Croke Park, 4pm - RTÉ.

Electric Ireland All-Ireland MFC semi-finals

Roscommon v Tyrone, Kingspan Breffni, 1.30pm - TG4.

Kerry v Mayo, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 3.30pm - TG4.

*****