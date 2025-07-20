Advertisement
Cork’s Alan Connolly and Ronan Maher of Tipperary during the Munster SHC clash between the sides. James Crombie/INPHO
Cork GAA

Poll: Who will win today's All-Ireland SHC final?

Make your call here.
8.01am, 20 Jul 2025

THIS IS CHRISTMAS Day for hurling fans.

And Happy Holidays to all who observe. Cork and Tipperary will battle it out for the Liam MacCarthy Cup after what has been another absorbing summer of hurling.

The Rebels booked their place in the final after an impressive 7-26 to 2-21 victory over Dublin while Tipperary edged out Kilkenny after a somewhat controversial clash that featured some confusion over the final score.

But the Premier still prevailed and will be hoping to end a six-year wait since their last All-Ireland triumph today. Cork’s wait for the top prize goes back all the way to 2005.

So, with all that said, who do you think will be climbing the steps of the Hogan Stand today?


Poll Results:

Cork (1)
Tipperary (1)
Draw (1)

