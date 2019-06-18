Ireland striker Barrett set for move to Germany

Barrett up against Elisa Bartoli of Italy back in April.

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL AMBER Barrett has revealed that she is joining German club FC Köln.

The 23-year-old has been the Women’s National League’s most lethal striker in recent times, bagging 30 goals for current league leaders Peamount United last season.

Highly-regarded by Ireland manager Colin Bell, Donegal native Barrett has featured regularly for the Girls in Green during his time in charge.

A former Donegal GAA star, she has been balancing football with education and will receive the results of a two-year teaching Masters degree in DCU tomorrow.

With that qualification secured, Barrett feels now is the right time to try her luck in the professional game and she will link up with FC Köln next month.

They finished third in Germany’s second tier — 2 Frauen-Bundesliga — this term.

“Going pro would be ideal and recently I’ve got in touch with FC Köln who are going to take me on a contract,” Barrett told Sportsjoe’s podcast PlayXPlay.

Barrett will play a couple more games for Peamount United as they close in on a first title since 2012. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“So I’ve a couple of games left for Peamount and then I’ll head out. When I did my Leaving Cert, I had offers from America to go do scholarships over there. I’ve always believed in education and getting the best out of college that you can.

“It’s different in women’s football and you’re more likely to through college and then go on to [professional] football.

“The schedule I got from Köln, it’s the equivalent to three weeks training with Peamount in a week. For me, it’s going to take a while to settle, but it’s something that I said — get through college, do your Masters and have it in case something happens. Then I can always come back, work here and still do my little bit of football.”

