Monday 17 June, 2019
Ireland's Murphy Crowe named in World Rugby Sevens dream team

The 24-year-old also becomes the first northern hemisphere player to win the top try-scorer award.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 Jun 2019, 11:43 PM
43 minutes ago 631 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4685257

IRELAND’S SEVENS STAR, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, has capped off a magical season by being named in the World Rugby Sevens dream team of the year.

The Tipperary native has also landed the World Series top try-scorer award for the 2018/19 season, becoming the first player from outside of New Zealand and Australia to win the accolade.

Screen Shot 2019-06-16 at 23.35.43 Murphy Crowe with her awards in France. Source: IRFU

Murphy Crowe, who captained Ireland at this weekend’s tournament in Biarritz, added four more tries to her personal tally to finish the campaign with 35.

“It’s a huge honour for me personally, it’s a huge achievement to be the top try scorer,” she said.

“There’s a lot of hard work that goes on off the field back home in Dublin. A lot of hard work goes into training and then it’s implemented into games — the girls just put me into space and that’s all I can ask for.”

24-year-old Murphy Crowe was joined in the dream team by Sarah Hirini (New Zealand), Brittany Benn (Canada), Ruby Tui (New Zealand), Tyla Nathan-Wong (New Zealand), Ghislaine Landry (Canada) and Anne-Cecile Ciofani (France).

Ireland finished a disappointing 12th at the sixth and final leg of the World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series in France, but Stan McDowell’s side can build on another positive season as they ended it in eighth place in the overall standings.

It is their highest-ever finish on the World Series circuit and with a record points haul of 41, represents a jump of two places from last year.  

