Irish boxer Broadhurst guarantees medal at Commonwealth Games

AMY BROADHURST IS guaranteed a medal at the Commonwealth Games after her quarter-final win in Birmingham last night.

Amy Sara Broadhurst celebrates victory over Zambia's Felistus Nikandu Source: PA

Broadhurst was too strong for Zambia’s Felistus Nkandu, forcing a stoppage in the third round. The 63kg World Amateur champion, competing here at lightweight, took the first round across the board and two of the judges scored the second round 10-8 in her favour.

Dundalk native Broadhurst, who won gold at the World Championships in Istanbul in May, will now face a semi-final on Saturday afternoon at 3.45pm.

60kg Amy Broadhurst has won her Birmingham 2022 quarter final against Zambia, by way of Round 3 RSC.

She is guaranteed at least a 🥉and boxes her semi final on Saturday at 3.45pm



This is Team NI's seventh medal of the CWG. pic.twitter.com/qVAor7q0pU — IABA (@IABABOXING) August 4, 2022

Northern Ireland's Amy Sara Broadhurst (Blue) and Zambia's Felistus Nikandu (Red). Source: PA

