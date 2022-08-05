Membership : Access or Sign Up
Irish boxer Broadhurst guarantees medal at Commonwealth Games

The Dundalk native was too strong for her Zambian opponent last night.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Aug 2022, 8:22 AM
https://the42.ie/5833721

AMY BROADHURST IS guaranteed a medal at the Commonwealth Games after her quarter-final win in Birmingham last night.

birmingham-2022-commonwealth-games-day-seven Amy Sara Broadhurst celebrates victory over Zambia's Felistus Nikandu Source: PA

Broadhurst was too strong for Zambia’s Felistus Nkandu, forcing a stoppage in the third round. The 63kg World Amateur champion, competing here at lightweight, took the first round across the board and two of the judges scored the second round 10-8 in her favour.

Dundalk native Broadhurst, who won gold at the World Championships in Istanbul in May, will now face a semi-final on Saturday afternoon at 3.45pm.

birmingham-2022-commonwealth-games-day-seven Northern Ireland's Amy Sara Broadhurst (Blue) and Zambia's Felistus Nikandu (Red). Source: PA

