Farrell hails 'the guts, the bravery' of his victorious Ireland team

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell hailed the character of his team after their last-gasp win over the Springboks in Durban to tie the series in South Africa.

Ciarán Frawley’s 42-metre drop goal won the second Test for Ireland with the last kick of the game.

Farrell was proud of a sensational first-half effort in which Ireland’s physicality and precision left them 16-6 ahead.

There were anxious moments in the second half as the Springboks edged in front but Ireland held their nerve and two late drop goals from Frawley earned them just a second-ever Irish win on South African soil.

“It was the sublime to the ridiculous, wasn’t it?’ said Farrell. “It was a complete role reversal of last week. First-half performance not too great last week; this week, I thought it was outstanding, as good as it gets.

“But second half last week was good, this week we’ve made enough mistakes to lose three games in that second half. But you just know when you’re hanging in there that there’s always going to be a chance with this team because of the guts, the bravery they’ve got and they showed that in spades.”

Farrell sent Frawley on at out-half for Jack Crowley with a quarter of the game left and his faith in the Skerries man was repaid in bucketloads as Frawley fired over two drop goals.

Advertisement

The Ireland boss was delighted with Frawley’s composure in the endgame.

“Well, let’s go through it,” said Farrell. “He kicked a ball out on the full on a crossfield kick.

“To get his composure back, and then we delivered the play. Stu McCloskey does unbelievably well to take the space and roll the ball in there and tackle someone into touch is great play – to put pressure where it needed to be at the end of a Test match like that.

“But you still need guts. He had the guts in the first place to do the first drop goal and I thought it was immense how he had the courage to take it early, so fair play to him.”

Ireland captain Caelan Doris gives away his boots. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

It’s a beautiful way for Ireland to end a long season that began with disappointment as they lost to New Zealand in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Farrell’s men have bounced back superbly to win the Six Nations and draw their series away to the Springboks.

“As far as drama and the pressure we put on ourselves to perform, it’s right up there because they’re a wonderful team, a magnificent team,” said Farrell.

“Last week was difficult for us, we said it as it was – we weren’t happy. We had to come out and perform when you have those conversations where you’re talking about character.

“So, for that to come through… it certainly wasn’t perfect, it was ridiculous at times. First half was brilliant but the second was ridiculous for all sorts of reasons. The character we showed, that’s what sport’s about really.”

The Springboks remain the number-one ranked side in the world but when Farrell was asked about that by a South African journalist, he shook his head.

“I actually don’t care,” said Farrell. “Two good sides, you wouldn’t want to separate them. It is what it is, you can add three or four more countries into that. I actually think world rugby’s in a good spot, because of that competition.”

A third Test against the Boks would be fun but Farrell and his players have earned a breather.

“We’ve a function now, I’m looking forward to that because you guys keep saying it’s been a 13-month season but you wouldn’t think it, would you?” said Farrell.

“Even if we’d lost today, there’d have been no excuses. When you play for Ireland, they’re all proper Test matches, there’s no excuses.

“We’ll enjoy a beer with South Africa because the tussles have been immense.”