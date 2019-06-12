This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Pretty much pain-free' Murray hoping for singles return this year

Three-time grand slam champion Andy Murray is ‘progressing all of the time’ but is prepared to be patient rather than rush a singles return.

By The42 Team Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 8:02 PM
Former world number one Andy Murray.
Former world number one Andy Murray.
Former world number one Andy Murray.

ANDY MURRAY HOPES to make his singles return this year but the former world number one knows that may not be realistic.

The three-time grand slam winner will make his comeback next week after entering the doubles with Feliciano Lopez.at the Fever-Tree Championships next week, just under five months after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery.

Murray also plans to play in the doubles at Wimbledon next month and wants to be back in singles action by the end of the year, provided his body holds up.

“It’s baby steps just now. I’m feeling good, pretty much pain-free and enjoying training, practising, improving all the time just now.” he said.

“I don’t think when Wimbledon finishes that I will just step onto the singles court the following week and everything’s good. I still have quite a lot of work to do before I’m at a level where I feel like I’ll be able to be competitive.”

The Brit added: “At this moment I’ve been progressing all of the time, at some stage it’s probably going to plateau for a while before I’m able to kick on.

“I hope at some stage this year I would be able to get back to playing singles again. When that is, I’m not really interested in putting a time limit on because I’m quite happy just now so I don’t need to play singles after Wimbledon or the US Open.

“If I can, that would be brilliant, but I don’t think that’s going to be the case. I think it’s going to take a bit longer.”

- Omni

The42 Team

