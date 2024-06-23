Advertisement
Setback

Andy Murray ruled out of Wimbledon

The Scottish star faces around six weeks out, which also puts his participation in the Paris Olympics in serious doubt.
1.12pm, 23 Jun 2024
ANDY MURRAY has been ruled out of Wimbledon after undergoing back surgery on a spinal cyst.

The 37-year-old was hoping to make a farewell appearance at SW19 this summer but went under the knife on Saturday after withdrawing from his second-round match against Jordan Thompson at Queen’s on Wednesday.

He now faces around six weeks out, which also puts his participation in the Paris Olympics in serious doubt.

The ATP tweeted: “After an operation on a spinal cyst, Andy Murray is sadly out of Wimbledon. Rest up and recover Andy, we’ll miss seeing you there.”

