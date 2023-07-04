Waterford FC owner Andy Pilley sentenced to 13 years in prison

WATERFORD FC OWNER Andy Pilley has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Pilley was found guilty of two counts of fraudulent trading, fraud by false representation and being involved in the acquisition, retention, use or control of the proceeds of fraudulently mis-sold energy contracts.

Advertisement

The 53-year-old was jailed for a total of 13 years and was also disqualified from being a director for 13 years in a sentencing hearing at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday

“Waterford Football Club acknowledges the sentencing in the court case involving owner Andy Pilley,” a club statement reads.

“The club would like to reiterate convictions are against individuals and not Waterford FC, or any of the businesses associated with them, and will continue to operate as normal.

“The club will make no further comment at this time.”

Fleetwood Town will also continue to go about the club’s normal business following the sentencing of Pilley.

Pilley had been the chairman and owner of Fleetwood for 20 years and overseen the club’s rise from non-league status to the English Football League, but stepped down as chairman and director of the League One club during May after being convicted on four counts of fraud.