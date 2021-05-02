Andy Ruiz Jr recovers from knock-down to mark comeback fight with win in California

ANDY RUIZ JR recovered from struggles early on to mark his comeback with a win on points against Chris Arreola in California last night.

Ruiz was fighting for the first time since the rematch in December 2019 when he lost to Anthony Joshua in their world heavyweight championship bout.

But despite the eventual positive outcome, his hopes looked damaged in the second round when he was onto a knee.

However he recovered from that knockdown to settle into the fight. The judges scored it 117-110, 118-109, 118-109.

“Chris is a veteran and a hard puncher,” Ruiz Jr told Sky Sports.

“We did what we had to do tonight. We got the victory taht we wanted.

“I was at my lowest point and now I have to climb the ladder again. I’m thankful for the victory and I’m ready to move on to the next.”

