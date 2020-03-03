'She's a natural leader. It's a new voice and she's going to be a huge player for us'

AFTER TWO HIGH-PROFILE retirements from the Kerry ladies football camp through the winter, joint-managers Darragh Long and Declan Quill have backed newly-appointed captain Anna Galvin to be a “huge player” for the Kingdom this year.

Southern Gaels star Galvin took the captaincy from stalwart Amanda Brosnan, who brought the curtain down on her inter-county career in November.

Dr Crokes midfielder Brosnan is one of two experienced players Kerry are without this year, with three-time All-Star forward Sarah Houlihan also announcing her inter-county retirement after 13 years in the Green and Gold.

Galvin taking on the captaincy marked the beginning of a new era as Long and Quill took the managerial job after a turbulent few years for Kerry.

The 25-year-old, who has captained her former college University of Limerick [UL] to O’Connor Cup glory in the past, has been around for quite some time.

A hugely talented footballer, she’s been plagued by injuries at times but now is her time to really break onto the senior inter-county scene and establish herself as a star player.

“She’s huge,” Long tells The42. “We’re not the first two people to spot the leadership qualities in Anna.

“She’s done Kerry U14, U16 [as captain], she’s been UL O’Connor Cup captain. She’s just turned into a natural leader over the course of the last couple of weeks for us. As you said, she’s been hampered with a bit of injury over the last couple of years but she’s going to be a huge player for us.

“We’ve seen what she can do when she really hits the ground running with UL in O’Connor Cup games, both this year in the league and last year.

Look, again, it’s a new voice from her talking to the girls, everyone respects her hugely, the same as we do. She’s been a good selection.

In an in-depth interview on The42 last week, we delved deeper into the double act that is Quill and Long, and how they got involved with the Kerry senior ladies.

The pair managed the minor side last year, and came on board to give a hand with coaching the seniors so that continuity is important.

This is a fresh start though, and Kerry are motoring well in Division 2 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League with four wins from four.

Galvin facing Armagh in 2017. Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

With Galvin leading the charge, Aishling O’Connell as vice captain and stalwarts like Aislinn Desmond and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh as central as ever, the injection of young blood has been key to their successful start too.

“We’ve brought six or seven girls who have just finished in minor, we have five girls who are still minor playing this year,” former Kerry forward Long adds.

“We’re sharing them with the minor management, we’ve come to a nice arrangement that we can share those players throughout the year. It’s brilliant to have the freshness and the youth in the set-up.

“We’ve lost a few of our older girls, we’ve had two high-profile retirements in Sarah Houlihan and Amanda Brosnan, but it gives these girls a chance. It opens doors for them and it’s up to them to take their chance.

“Playing for Kerry and representing the Kerry jersey is a fantastic opportunity and a fantastic honour for any girl of any age. We have them from 17 up to 31 at the moment and there’s a great mix in the group.”

Kerry face Monaghan in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday.

