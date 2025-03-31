Hat-trick hero Anna McGann puts Italian job down to help getting back from ACL injury

FRESH FROM HER HAT-TRICK of tries against Italy on Sunday, Ireland winger Anna McGann has capped her comeback from the horrendous ACL injury that has kept her out for the last 18 months.

Winning her seventh cap in the 54-12 win in Parma, McGann went a long way to reversing the trend after last week’s losing opener to France in Belfast.

“It felt unbelievable. It was such a team performance from the start to the finish,” said McGann on the IRFU’s own official media channels.

“I think we showed real resilience at times, especially just at the end of our first half keeping them out from my try line for about five minutes.

“It’s a new era for us. We spoke all week about putting out our performance on the pitch and correcting a couple of those errors and deficiencies, I guess from the France game last week and certainly did that all over.

“We were very frustrated after last week against France. There were multiple times where we could have executed and gotten scores and we didn’t, so I think that was a real focus for us this week, and I think you could see out there that our execution was a lot higher than it was.”

Asked about her own performance, she batted back the compliment.

“To be fair, I only dot it down, all the girls did all the hard work for those ones, but yeah, they’re full team tries and it was just class to be part of it,” she said.

Injury robbed McGann of a place in the Women’s XV competition in the autumn, but she has put in immense work to get back in contention.

“Yeah, it’s been class. Obviously, I was gutted to miss out on WXV, but through the work of our S and C coaches, Lorna and Ed and all the physios and the staff, they got me back into the pitch and back fighting to be fit and strong that I am now,” she said.

For now, the focus is on playing England in Cork this weekend.

“We’re really excited. We love home games, especially in Virgin Media Park. They usually bring out really good crowds, so we’re really excited to go into that.

“We still have things to work on, like I said, but I think we’re heading in the right direction and if we keep up the execution and the resilience that we brought out today, I think we’ll be pretty good.”