Daly and Tompkins to receive Munster GAA Hall of Fame awards

CLARE HURLING LEGEND Anthony Daly and Cork football great Larry Tompkins are to be inducted into the Munster GAA Hall of Fame.

The duo will be presented with their Hall of Fame awards at Saturday’s Munster GAA awards function in the Fota Island Resort in Cork.

Daly captained Clare to All-Ireland senior hurling glory in 1995 and 1997, while he won three Munster senior medals and three All-Stars during his career.

With his club Clarecastle, he won five Clare senior hurling medals and helped them lift the Munster club title in 1997, while he also won Dr Harty Cup and All-Ireland colleges honours with St Flannan’s Ennis in 1987.

His managerial career saw him take charge of Dublin, who he guided to National League (2011) and Leinster senior (2013) glory, along with his native Clare, while he had spells at club level involved with Clarecastle, Kilmihil, Kilmoyley, and Kilmacud Crokes.

The Handballer of the Year, Under 20 Footballer of the Year and Distinguished Service Award winner have also been confirmed.https://t.co/FWyXJgAN8b pic.twitter.com/IWeNct3VAG — Munster GAA / Comhairle na Mumhan (@MunsterGAA) December 11, 2024

Kildare native Tompkins started out with his club Eadestown, before winning a Leinster U21 medal with the Lilywhites in 1983. Having moved to New York, he forged friendships that resulted in him joining West Cork side Castlehaven, claiming two Cork and three Munster senior medals in their ranks.

At county level he helped Cork win back-to-back All-Ireland honours in 1989 and 1990, captain for the second of those wins. His honours list also included six Munster senior, one National League, and three All-Star honours.

Later he managed the Cork to win league and Munster successes in 1999, before they lost the All-Ireland decider against Meath.

