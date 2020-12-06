Two-time All Star Nash calls time on inter-county career with Cork

LONGTIME CORK GOALKEEPER Anthony Nash has called time on his inter-county career with Cork after a 15-year career in which he won four Munster titles and two All Stars.

The 36-year-old announced his inter-county retirement on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, wishing his Cork team-mates well and acknowledging that it was dream to line out for the Rebels.

“I’d like to thank all my family, friends and teammates who supported me throughout my career,” Nash said. “It was a dream to represent Cork. I’d like to wish Cork and my friends the best. Now for golf.”

Just like to take this opportunity to announce my retirement from inter county hurling. I’d like to thank all my family, friends and teammates who supported me throughout my career. It was a dream to represent Cork. I’d like to wish Cork and my friends the best . Now for golf 😀 pic.twitter.com/qNXp5sGWCS — Anthony Nash (@AnthonyNash6) December 6, 2020

Kanturk man Nash joined the Cork panel following the 2005 championship and was backup to Donal Óg Cusack in 2006′s Munster-title-winning season. He started in three more successful provincial campaigns in 2014, 2017 and 2018, and starred in Cork’s run to the 2013 All-Ireland final.

Nash scored 3-12 from goal during his career, including a goal in the 2013 All-Ireland final replay.

