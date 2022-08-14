Ireland's Aoife Casey finishes fourth in European Championship final

Aoife Casey fought her way into the medal race over the second 1000m (file photo).

IRELAND’S AOIFE CASEY narrowly missed out on a European Championship medal as she finished fourth in the lightweight women’s single sculls rowing final.

Casey’s was the first of four Irish boats in medal contention at Munich’s Olympic Regatta Centre on Sunday morning.

The 23-year-old fought her way into the race for the medals with a determined push over the second 1000m, but ultimately it wasn’t enough to close the gap on the leaders.

The Skibbereen rower, who is coached by her dad Dominic, finished in 8:11.68 — 1.48 seconds outside the medals.

Romania’s Ionela Cozmiuc won gold in 8:04.41, Zoi Fitsiou of Greece won silver in 8:09.21, with Martine Veldhuis of the Netherlands taking bronze ahead of Casey in 8:10.20.