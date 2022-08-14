Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Sunday 14 August 2022
Advertisement

Ireland's Aoife Casey finishes fourth in European Championship final

Casey finished 1.48 seconds outside the medals in Munich on Sunday morning.

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Aug 2022, 11:02 AM
6 minutes ago 62 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5840600
Aoife Casey fought her way into the medal race over the second 1000m (file photo).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Aoife Casey fought her way into the medal race over the second 1000m (file photo).
Aoife Casey fought her way into the medal race over the second 1000m (file photo).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND’S AOIFE CASEY narrowly missed out on a European Championship medal as she finished fourth in the lightweight women’s single sculls rowing final.

Casey’s was the first of four Irish boats in medal contention at Munich’s Olympic Regatta Centre on Sunday morning.

The 23-year-old fought her way into the race for the medals with a determined push over the second 1000m, but ultimately it wasn’t enough to close the gap on the leaders.

The Skibbereen rower, who is coached by her dad Dominic, finished in 8:11.68 — 1.48 seconds outside the medals.

Romania’s Ionela Cozmiuc won gold in 8:04.41, Zoi Fitsiou of Greece won silver in 8:09.21, with Martine Veldhuis of the Netherlands taking bronze ahead of Casey in 8:10.20.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie