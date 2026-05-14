Arne Slot: Every reason to believe I am Liverpool manager next season

LIVERPOOL HEAD COACH Arne Slot has “every reason to believe” he will be in charge next season despite growing dissent among the fanbase after a poor season.

Despite winning the league in his first year the Dutchman has come in for increasing criticism as their title defence faltered – losing 11 matches – and they still need a win from their final two matches to guarantee Champions League football.

However, despite the adverse reaction among a section of supporters, the club’s hierarchy have never suggested they were considering replacing Slot this summer.

“I don’t think I am deciding that alone by myself but I have every reason to believe I am the Liverpool manager next season,” he said.

“First of all, I am contracted to this club and second of all from all the talks we are having. That is my take on it.

“But if you don’t have the best season, especially if you compare with last season – if you compare it with other seasons you might have a different debate, but if you compare it with last season – this has definitely not been a great season, then it is also normal that criticism comes.

“We have all had our share, and with ‘all’ I mean the players have had their share, the manager has had their share and other people in the club have had their share. That is how things work nowadays if you don’t win the league.”

Dissatisfaction with Slot has grown over the course of the season but in last weekend’s draw at home to Chelsea, a team who had lost their previous six league matches, it appeared to become personal.

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Slot’s decision to substitute 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha was roundly booed – although the head coach revealed the decision was fitness-related – and there were more jeers at the final whistle with the chance to secure a return to the Champions League slipping through their grasp.

They have a chance to rectify that at fifth-placed Aston Villa but Slot knows that will do little to quell the unhappiness surrounding him and this season.

“I think the world has gone to if a manager or a club doesn’t have their best season there is always a debate about that – it is not only Liverpool, it is all around the world,” he added. “That is the new reality in football.

“It is not up to me to judge the people who judge me, they have every right to have their opinion and in this modern time everyone can share his opinion as well.

“By the way, this happened 10, 15 years ago as well but then you did it in a pub and not everyone heard it.

“Now it is also probably done in the pub – if I read what they are saying they must have drunk a little bit!

“Now it is more out in the open than it was back in the days, and that is everywhere the same so I would be surprised if that had been different here at Liverpool.

As if to emphasise his confidence in his position he said: “We know where we go on tour, so our plans have been made and talks have been ongoing between the club and new players and I am involved in that.”

Slot said Mohamed Salah was set to return for the penultimate game of his Liverpool career after a hamstring problem but would be available “only for a few minutes” but playmaker Florian Wirtz was still struggling with a stomach infection.