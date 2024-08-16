Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Zubimendi was one of Liverpool's transfer targets this summer. Alamy Stock Photo
Transfer Window

'If a player decides not to come, it's obvious he's not coming': Slot on Liverpool's Zubimendi chase

Liverpool haven’t made any major signings ahead of their Premier League opener at Ipswich on Saturday.
1.54pm, 16 Aug 2024
294
3

LIVERPOOL MANAGER ARNE Slot said that key transfer target Martin Zubimendi had “decided not to come” to Anfield from Real Sociedad.

The Euro 2024 winner had been identified as the man best placed to fill a defensive midfield role for Liverpool in what would have been their first major signing since Slot succeeded Jurgen Klopp as boss.

“I’ve said many times already that our squad is really strong and it’s not so easy to find players who can help us or improve the squad,” Dutchman Slot told reporters ahead of his team’s Premier League opener at Ipswich on Saturday.

“Zubimendi was one of them to be fair, but he decided not to come. We go forward with the ones we have. (Wataru) Endo did well in pre-season.

“We’re in a good place. Richard (Hughes, Liverpool’s sporting director) is trying to strengthen the squad. Zubimendi decided not to come, we did every effort. If a player decides not to come then, it’s obvious he’s not coming.”

Slot insisted Liverpool could still challenge for the title after finishing third last season even if there was a lack of new recruits to Anfield.

“That argument I don’t understand — if you don’t strengthen the team you become weaker,” said Slot.

“That’s a bit weird because normally you would either stay the same — and I truly believe that (on) the training ground you can help players and the teams to improve, and that is also what happened here in the recent years, that the training ground really helped the team to improve…

“If you keep bringing players in, sometimes the energy in the group goes down as well.”

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie