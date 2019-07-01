This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 1 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arsenal and Spurs handed transfer warning in battle for 18-year-old French defender

Ghislain Printant, the new coach of Saint-Etienne, claims his side are under no pressure to sell William Saliba.

By The42 Team Monday 1 Jul 2019, 4:55 PM
25 minutes ago 967 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4705431
William Saliba (file pic).
Image: PASCAL GUYOT
William Saliba (file pic).
William Saliba (file pic).
Image: PASCAL GUYOT

ARSENAL AND TOTTENHAM have been warned that prising William Saliba away from Saint-Etienne will not be easy.

Sources close to a mooted deal for the highly-rated defender have revealed that two north London neighbours are preparing to scrap it out for a prized signature.

A €25 million transfer scramble is expected to be sparked, with the Gunners and Spurs eager to bring a talented 18-year-old onto their books.

Saliba is Unai Emery’s top defensive target at the Emirates Stadium and talks with Saint-Etienne have been opened.

Tottenham, though, are ready to step in and endeavour to pip their arch-rivals to the post if an exit door is opened in France, but it may be that proceedings never get that far, as the Ligue 1 outfit are under no pressure to sell.

Ghislain Printant, the new man in charge at Saint-Etienne, claims that to be the case, with Saliba having indicated that he is prepared to spend at least one more season in his homeland.

“The sale of Saliba is not an absolute necessity,” Printant told reporters.

“There is no urgency [to do so]. He is courted by clubs.

From a sporting point of view we want to keep him next season and that’s his wish too. He still has room for development [here].

“We will see. Our goal is for him to be with us again this season.”

Saliba enjoyed a breakthrough season with Saint-Etienne in 2018-19, making 17 appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal, meanwhile, conceded a total of 51 goals in the Premier League, with Emery keen to take measures to strengthen that area of his squad.

Shkodran Mustafi has been singled out for criticism for his performances over the last 12 months, while Laurent Koscielny will be 34 in September, with his contract expiring in 2020.

The Gunners have been watching Saliba extensively and have been impressed by his maturity, while his physical attributes fit the mould of the type player that Emery is looking to bring in.

He did commit to a new four-year contract with Saint-Etienne in April, but the Ligue 1 side are aware that they have a fight on their hands in order to get another 12 months out of that agreement.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie