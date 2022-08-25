Arsenal winger joins Nice on loan

IVORY COAST INTERNATIONAL Nicolas Pepe has been loaned from Premier League club Arsenal to Nice on a one-year deal, the French Riviera side said on Thursday.

Pepe joined Arsenal from Lille in a blockbuster €80 million deal in August 2019 and has played 111 times for the Gunners.

There is no purchase clause in the loan deal and the 27-year-old may return to London next season.

Advertisement

“Everyone at Arsenal wishes Nico well in France with Nice next season,” Arsenal said.

“The winger notably ended his debut season being in the starting line-up for the 2020 FA Cup Final, setting up the winning goal in our 2-1 victory over Chelsea,” an Arsenal statement said.

Ambitious Nice, who are owned by Ineos petrochemical entrepreneur Jim Ratcliffe, came fifth in Ligue 1 last season and have already added another ex-Gunner Aaron Ramsey as well as Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as they attempt to challenge Paris St-Germain’s stranglehold on French football.

Wishing you all the best on loan, Nico 🙌 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 25, 2022

– © AFP 2022

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!