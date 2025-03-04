Advertisement
Odegaard brace helps Arsenal earn 7-1 win to put one foot in quarter-final

The Gunners are well on their way to progressing out of the Champions League last-16.
10.11pm, 4 Mar 2025
MARTIN ODEGAARD SCORED twice as Arsenal crushed PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in their Champions League last-16 first leg tie in the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Dutch defender Jurrien Timber put the English side ahead after 18 minutes with Ethan Nwaneri and Mikel Merino adding two more before the break. Noa Lang pulled one back from a penalty but Gunners’ captain Odegaard struck twice after the break and set up Riccardo Calafiori with Leandro Trossard also on target in the rout.

– © AFP 2025

