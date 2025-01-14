Arsenal 'actively looking' for January signings with concern over Jesus injury - Arteta

MIKEL ARTETA SAYS Arsenal are “actively looking” to improve their squad in the January transfer window, revealing the club are “very worried” about an injury to Gabriel Jesus, who has reportedly ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament.

Brazilian forward Jesus was stretchered off in the first half of Sunday’s FA Cup third-round match against Manchester United, which ended in a defeat for the Gunners on penalties.

The injury, combined with the extended absence of England forward Bukayo Saka, has added to growing concerns over Arsenal’s lack of goalscoring threat.

Manager Arteta said Jesus’ injury was “not looking good at all” but the club would likely have a fuller picture after receiving more specialist advice later on Tuesday.

“I don’t want to confirm anything again until we have the final report this afternoon and I think it’s the doctor’s job to do that, but we were very worried straight away after the game and we are very worried today,” he said.

Arsenal are second in the Premier League table ahead of Tuesday’s matches, six points behind leaders Liverpool, but they have failed to win any of their past three games in all competitions.

The Gunners face an uphill battle to qualify for the League Cup final after a 2-0 home defeat by Newcastle and are out of the FA Cup.

Arsenal are the only club in the Premier League’s top six without a goalscorer in double figures: Kai Havertz has seven in the English top flight this season.

Arteta, whose team face Tottenham in Wednesday’s north London derby, was asked at his pre-match press conference whether the club were targeting a striker in the January transfer window.

“We are actively looking in the market to improve the squad, and that’s been since day one,” said the Spaniard.

“We would be naive not to do that because it’s an opportunity always to evolve the team, to improve the squad, and especially with the circumstances that we have.

“So yes, we are looking and we are trying, and let’s see what we are able to do.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City are closing in on the signing of teenage Palmeiras centre-back Vitor Reis with an agreement in principle reached, the PA news agency understands.

The 19-year-old Brazilian looks set to join the Premier League champions for a fee in the region of £30million.

And City are also understood to be working to bring in another central defender in Lens’ Uzbekistan international Abdukodir Khusanov.

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush is rumoured to be another target, while City captain Kyle Walker has been linked with AC Milan, with the 34-year-old right-back having told the club he wants to move and play the final years of his career abroad.

– © AFP 2025, with reporting by PA