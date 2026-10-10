Super sub Bruno Guimaraes puts Arsenal’s title defence back on track

Arsenal 2

Leeds 1

ARSENAL STRUCK TWICE in eight second-half minutes to secure a comeback 2-1 win against Leeds at the Emirates Stadium and move level on points with Manchester City at the Premier League summit.

After a thumping 3-0 defeat at Brighton before the international break, Mikel Arteta’s side were staring at a second shock loss in as many matches after James Justin fired the visitors ahead with 55 minutes gone.

However, Riccardo Calafiori drew the champions level when he converted Ben White’s header from close range in the 62nd minute, before substitute Bruno Guimaraes struck the decisive blow just six minutes after he came off the bench.

Arsenal were below their best against a well-drilled Leeds side, who, prior to today’s lunchtime contest, were unbeaten in the league.

But the Gunners’ revival here puts their championship defence back on course, and places the onus on City, with Enzo Maresca’s side contesting their first match since the club were found guilty of an avalanche of financial breaches, at Liverpool on Sunday.

Arteta challenged Arsenal to use their off-colour display at the Amex Stadium three weeks ago as fuel to torment Leeds.

But it was an hour to forget for the hosts, who, in the first half, produced just four shots.

Indeed, Arteta’s men had only one meaningful effort on goal when Kai Havertz headed Noni Madueke’s cross straight at James Trafford.

Daniel Farke’s team looked the more likely, and a strong left arm from David Raya was required to stop Gabriel Gudmundsson from opening the scoring on the stroke of half-time.

Advertisement

“Wake up,” yelled one Arsenal supporter as the under-performing champions headed for the tunnel.

Madueke’s cut back provided Martin Odegaard with the chance to fire Arsenal ahead six minutes into the second period, but the captain’s first-time shot was tame, and easy for Trafford to deal with it.

And at the other end, Raya was back in action as he diverted Ao Tanaka’s long-range shot over his crossbar.

A sloppy Arsenal were guilty of giving the ball away on multiple occasions, and the home supporters were growing increasingly tense.

Then, with the second half just 10 minutes old, Justin stunned them into submission.

Raya was unable to claw Gudmundsson’s low cross away from danger and an onrushing, and unmarked Justin, blasted the ball into the net.

Viktor Gyokeres, Guimaraes and Jurrien Timber were all being readied by Arteta on the touchline with Arsenal in desperate need of a creative spark before Calafiori handed the Spaniard a lifeline.

White headed Madueke’s curling cross back across the box and left-back Calafiori was on hand to prod the ball past Trafford from close range.

Suddenly, having been so laboured, Arsenal’s tails were up, and just eight minutes later, they were leading the fixture.

Odegaard played in Declan Rice and the England midfielder’s sumptuous flick was rattled home by Guimaraes – his second goal for his new employers after joining from Newcastle for £75million.

It would prove the knockout blow as Arsenal saw out a possible crisis to take all three points which leaves them trailing under-fire City only on goal difference.