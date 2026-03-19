Aston Villa sweep aside Lille to reach third successive Europa League quarter-final

Aston Villa 2

Lille 0

Aston Villa win 3-0 on aggregate

A MOMENT OF brilliance from Emiliano Martinez helped Aston Villa reach a third successive European quarter-final as they saw off Lille in the Europa League.

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The Argentina goalkeeper, whose long-term future at Villa remains in doubt, played a big part in John McGinn’s second-half opener 15 seconds after making an important save.

Leon Bailey’s late second goal completed a 2-0 win on the night, 3-0 on aggregate, setting up a quarter-final meeting with either Bologna or Roma.

Progress keeps Villa’s dream of a trophy alive and, after falling short in the Conference League and Champions League in the last two seasons, Europa League specialist Unai Emery must be smelling the scent of a fifth title.

As Emery was at pains to point out before the game, these are halcyon days for Villa.

Their journey under the Spaniard has been full of highlights and three successive European quarter-finals are proof of that. Indeed, few would bet against him lifting the trophy in Istanbul in May.