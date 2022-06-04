Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 4 June 2022
Advertisement

Aston Villa sign experienced Sweden international on a permanent deal

Robin Olsen has joined from Roma for an undisclosed fee.

By Press Association Saturday 4 Jun 2022, 12:37 PM
28 minutes ago 801 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5782977
Robin Olsen (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Robin Olsen (file pic).
Robin Olsen (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ASTON VILLA’S early summer recruitment drive continued with the permanent signing of goalkeeper Robin Olsen from Roma for an undisclosed fee.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard has moved quickly to strengthen his squad ahead of next season, and the 32-year-old Olsen joins Philippe Coutinho, Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos in joining the club.

Olsen spent the second half of the recently-completed season on loan at Villa Park, having started the campaign at Sheffield United, and acted as understudy to Emiliano Martinez.

The Swede, who has been capped 57 times by his country, made his Villa debut on the final day of the Premier League campaign but was mobbed at full-time by Manchester City fans who flooded onto the pitch to celebrate their title win.

Villa, who announced their latest signing on Saturday morning, have not disclosed the length of Olsen’s contract.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie