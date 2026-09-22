'It's a weird one': Holders Athlone and returning Shelbourne set for earlier FAI Cup final

THE EARLIER TIMING of the Women’s FAI Cup final is splitting opinion as Athlone Town and Shelbourne prepare to renew their rivalry.

Athlone are seeking back-to-back titles in their fifth consecutive final at Tallaght Stadium on Sunday [KO 3.30pm, live on TG4], while Shelbourne contest their fifth showpiece in six seasons – and first since the bizarre 6-1 win over the Midlanders in 2024.

This comes as Lily Agg’s Athlone close in on a historic three-peat of League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division titles, with three rounds of fixtures remaining.

In recent years, the league campaign would be wrapped up with the FAI Cup final the last fixture in the domestic women’s football calendar.

But The 42 understands the FAI opted for an earlier date to target a higher attendance – the record crowd is 5,073 from 2022, with 3,608 fans watching on last year – and for TV scheduling reasons.

Now the same day as Ireland’s Uefa Nations League game against Israel, the cup final is believed to have been fixed before the draw with the Association opting to push ahead thereafter.

The FAI Cup decider often took place in the summer before the inception of the Women’s Premier Division in 2011, but it has been held in late October or early November ever since. The men’s final is scheduled for Sunday 8 November.

Opinion on the changed timing was divided at Tuesday’s media day in Tallaght, where the rugby markings were still visible on the pitch after Ireland’s WXV loss to USA on Sunday. League momentum broken, shift of focus, or stay consistent across both?

“It’s a weird one, isn’t it?” says Athlone boss Agg, the injured 22-cap Ireland midfielder who made the move into management mid season.

“I think the players will agree, they probably prefer it to still be at the end because it kind of heightens having a good season to then get to a final, and it’s kind of the pinnacle, isn’t it, at the end of the season?

“We just treat it as another game. I think it’s really important. That’s what we’ve done every single week. We have never looked too far ahead.”

Advertisement

“They’ve done it to hopefully increase attendances, but we’ll see what we get,” Agg adds. “Does it work? Does it not? We’ll hopefully see a good crowd.”

Her captain Hannah Waesch – who is available to play after concerns when the midfield maestro was shown a red card in league action on Saturday – is somewhat conflicted.

“Well, last year was my first year, so I could only really base it on that. It’s a bit weird, but I think I might prefer it because we have such an important game coming up the following weekend (versus second-place Galway United in the league).

“It’s easier to play really tough, high intensity, competitive games back-to-back-to-back. It’s a little extra boost to just to get through to the end.”

Athlone Town’s Noelle Murray and captain Hannah Waesch with Shelbourne captain Pearl Slattery and Nia Hannon. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

Shelbourne skipper Pearl Slattery is no stranger to FAI Cup finals, gearing up for her tenth on Sunday. But the changed timing brings a different vibe.

“It is a bit strange, like even sitting here we’re getting roasted out and usually you’re baltic doing these interviews, or it’s freezing come match day.

“I think there’s a few reasons around it. I think they’re going to try to help change the crowd or is it something to do with TV? Look, you have to get on with it. Once you’re there, you don’t really care when it is. It’s always been probably nice when it’s the end of the season because it’s your blowout then, isn’t it?!

“Coming into this week, you park the league, you forget about it, and the cup final is a one-off day. It is a bit strange, but I’m not complaining so far with the weather and stuff!”

Shels manager Sean Russell, like Agg, is set for his first FAI Cup final as a manager, having played for Limerick in the 2016 EA Sports Cup showpiece.

“It’s a completely different feeling going into this week. It would be naive to say that is this is just like any other game or to approach it like any other game because it’s not. The build-up is different. The energy on the day is different. We want the players to go and embrace that.”

Russell and Agg have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sunday, with Waesch’s availability and the recent return of top scorer Dana Scheriff major boosts for holders Athlone.

*****