Athlone's European run comes to an end after another 3-0 defeat to Glasgow City

Uefa Women’s Europa Cup, first qualifying round, second leg

Athlone Town 0

Glasgow City 3

Glasgow win 6-0 on aggregate

AND SO, ATHLONE Town’s magical European journey comes to a disappointing end.

The Women’s Premier Division champions again lost 3-0 to Scottish heavyweights Glasgow City, their Europa Cup first qualifying round tie finishing 6-0.

Ireland international Emily Whelan struck in the first half, before super sub Nicole Kozlova hit a quick-fire double late on as the Glaswegians progressed.

But Athlone — led by interim manager John Sullivan — can be proud of an excellent campaign, finishing off in front of a vocal home support.

The Midlanders made five changes from last week’s first leg and Saturday’s FAI Cup semi-final win over Shamrock Rovers.

With big names dropping out of the XI for their fourth game in 12 days, Sullivan appeared to be keeping a keen eye on the domestic double dream: they play DLR Waves in the league on Saturday, ahead of another title decider against Shelbourne.

Maria Matthaiou replaced first-choice goalkeeper Megan Plaschko, with attacking stars Madie Gibson and Róisín Molloy dropping to the bench along with Shauna Brennan and Alexis Strickland. Sarah Rice, Aoife Murphy O’Connor, Isabel Ryan and Hazel Donegan all started, the latter leading the line.

Glasgow made three changes of their own for the return tie, with Whelan starting up top and Erin McLaughlin a second-half substitute.

City dominated possession from the off, but they had to wait until the 33rd minute for the breakthrough. Indeed, it was the first clearcut chance of the game.

It was somewhat fitting that Whelan scored on home soil: the Dubliner heading home Natalia Wróbel’s delivery from the right, after neat combination play with last week’s creator-in-chief Sofia Määttä.

Whelan ghosted in at the back post, capitalising on defensive indecision as Matthaiou hesitated.

Glasgow celebrate Emily Whelan's goal. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

While Glasgow were classy on the ball — Finnish international Määttä, who assisted all three goals last week, was a constant threat — Athlone dug in, with midfield maestro Hannah Waesch leading the charge. Regular centre-forward Kelly Brady was a bright spark down the left, but they struggled to create much outside of set-pieces that were comfortably dealt with.

Having exposed frailties in the Glasgow defence last week, they pressed high as half time approached, but got no change. At the other end, Kayleigh Shine marshalled their defence, stepping up with a vital intervention to pick the pocket of Lisa Forrest as the Scottish underage international tried to latch onto a long delivery.

Athlone sent for the big hitters at the break, with Gibson, Molloy and Shauna Brennan sprung from the bench. Määttä was withdrawn in another mini boost.

The hosts restarted on the front foot, with Molloy injecting some excitement down the right, and Waesch and Kellie Brennan attempting to find their range.

But Glasgow soon reasserted their dominance. Kimberley Smit headed a Lisa Evans corner just wide, before Matthaiou produced a string of excellent saves.

First, she stopped Linda Motlhalo’s bending effort from distance. Then, she denied Donegal striker McLaughlin, fresh into the action. And the Cypriot ‘keeper brilliantly kept Kozlova out 1v1 after the Glasgow forward intercepted a Rice backpass.

Athlone looked to be holding firm through other nervy moments, and relieving some pressure with spells further up the field, but a huge blow arrived in the 80th minute.

Nicole Kozlova scores her side's third goal. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Referee Karoline Wacker pointed to the spot after a scramble in the box. She was met by a chorus of boos, the player tackled appearing to be offside. After a lengthy wait, filled by chants of, ‘Maria, Maria,’ Matthalou got down to push Kozlova’s effort off the post. But the Ukraine international redeemed herself by heading in Katie Lockwood’s cross from the rebound.

Two minutes later, Kozlova struck again with a fine volleyed finish to Amy Muir’s delivery.

‘Stand up for the Athlone Town’ was the soundtrack through the endgame, as the Midlanders never gave up, but they couldn’t muster a Europa Cup goal to go with their Champions League ones.

Another excellent Matthaiou save capped the night, but it was far from the one Athlone wanted as their European adventure met its end.

All eyes now on the domestic double dream.

Athlone Town: Maria Matthalou; Kellie Brennan, Kayleigh Shine (captain), Natalie McNally (Shauna Brennan HT), Sarah Rice; Aoife Murphy O’Connor (Róisín Molloy HT), Kate Slevin, Hannah Waesch (Lucy Fitzgerald 80), Isabel Ryan (Emma Mooney 80), Kelly Brady; Hazel Donegan (Madie Gibson HT).

Glasgow City: Lee Gibson; Lisa Evans, Lana Golob, Kimberley Smit, Amy Muir (captain); Linda Motlhalo (Amy Anderson), Hayley Lauder (Erin McLaughin 60), Natalia Wróbel (Katie Lockwood 60); Sofia Määttä (Mebae Tanaka HT) , Lisa Forrest (Nicole Kozlova 60), Emily Whelan.

Referee: Karoline Wacker (Germany).