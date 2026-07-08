Athlone Town return to top of table after thrilling draw with Shelbourne

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS ATHLONE Town have returned to the top of the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division table after a thrilling 1-1 draw with Shelbourne.

Lily Agg’s side trailed Galway United by a point ahead of this showdown, but lead on goal difference after sharing the spoils at Lissywollen on Wednesday evening.

Who else to break the deadlock 👀



Scheriff nets her eleventh goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/V4x85v2tkJ — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) July 8, 2026

Free-scoring Dana Scheriff broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 44th minute, heading home Madie Gibson’s delivery for her 12th goal of the season.

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In-form Becky Watkins drew Shelbourne level with a superb goal in the 66th minute.

Big game player 👊



Becky Watkins draws the Reds level with an unbelivable finish! pic.twitter.com/mqnnqdUqJt — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) July 8, 2026

Shels goalkeeper Mya Sanchez was the hero through dramatic closing stages, denying Hannah Waesch and Alexis Strickland as the Reds remain third. Galway have a game in hand.

Elsewhere, Peamount United beat DLR Waves 1-0 at Greenogue Park. Eleanor Ryan Doyle’s fifth-minute penalty was ultimately the difference as Alban Hysa secured his first win as Peas manager.

Meanwhile, a number of Irish players have been active in the transfer window in recent days. Cardiff City announced the signing of Gillian Keenan from Treaty United earlier on Wednesday.

Athlone Town’s 2023 FAI Cup final hero, the 25-year-old attacker now swaps Limerick for the Welsh capital. Cardiff finished second in the Welsh Premier Women’s League last season, four points behind champions Wrexham.

One-time Ireland call-up Melisa Filis has joined WSL 2 newcomers Wolves after a spell in Italy with Sassuolo.

Former underage international Jenna Slattery also makes the move to England’s second tier, signing for Ipswich Town after recently departing Hibernian.

And one-cap senior Aoife Colvill has landed at Hibs, returning to Scotland after two seasons with Belgian side Standard Liège.

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