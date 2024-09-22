Advertisement
Athlone Town are the defending champions. Bryan Keane/INPHO
trilogy

Athlone Town defeat Sligo Rovers to set-up another FAI Cup final with Shelbourne

The defending champions were 1-0 winners at The Showgrounds.
5.15pm, 22 Sep 2024
ATHLONE TOWN AND Shelbourne will meet in the Women’s FAI Cup final for the third consecutive season.

Defending champions Athlone defeated Sligo Rovers 1-0 this afternoon to set-up a rematch with Shelbourne, who comprehensively won their semi-final against Cork City on Saturday.

Shauna Brennan scored the Midlanders’ decisive goal in the 34th minute at The Showgrounds today.

Ciarán Kilduff’s side now continue their title defence, having been crowned champions for the first time last season after a dramatic penalty shootout.

The 2024 final takes place at Tallaght Stadium on Sunday, 20 October.

