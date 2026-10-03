Athlone share spoils with Galway as they celebrate their third successive title

Athlone Town 0

Galway United 0

Darryl Geraghty reports from Athlone Town Stadium

THREEMENDOUS ATHLONE TOWN were held to an entertaining 0-0 draw as they celebrated their historic third league title on the spin by lifting a trophy that is getting all too comfortable in Westmeath for their rivals’ liking.

With the knowledge that her side retained their title yet last Saturday night without kicking a ball – thanks to Wexford’s win over Galway United – the home side could have been forgiven for having an eye on the trophy presentation, but ever the professional, Irish International Lily Agg was demanding as ever.

Unhappy at the manner in which she saw her side fall in last week’s FAI Cup final to a scintillating Shelbourne, the first defeat in her fledgling managerial career, Agg insisted the time for celebration would wait and was looking for a huge response from her side, opting for six changes to the side that started in the showpiece.

But the visitors, drawing confidence from the fact they had been the only team that had taken all three points from the three-peat champions, weren’t just looking to spoil the party — they also have a lot to play for in their remaining games as they and Shels continue to fight tooth and nail to finish second and earn that illustrious European spot.

Dana Scherriff in action for Athlone. james lawlor photos james lawlor photos

And it was United who started almost as bright as the sun that reflected blindingly off the astro pitch. Emma Doherty looked threatening as she went in search of her 12th league goal of the season causing the much changed Town rearguard all sorts of problems.

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Lucy-Jayne Grant almost celebrated her first call-up to the Northern Ireland side by whipping a 25-yard free-kick just over the bar.

A real war of attrition broke out as the game had all the feeling of a cup tie, no inches given. Defences were coming out on top with neither keeper being overly tested but on the stroke of half-time, the home side eventually forced the best chance of the tight game against a resilient Galway defence, with Jade Rehberger in particular looking immaculate in her handling of the league’s top scorer Dana Scheriff.

Flying winger Roisin Molloy showed great pace to get down the right wing and deliver a high ball into the crowded area, which Amanda McQuillan looked favourite to collect. The experienced stopper seemed to get caught under the high ball and missed her catch as the ball fell kindly to skipper Madie Gibson.

But just as the talismanic attacker looked to break the deadlock, her volley was incredibly, and bravely, blocked on the line by her American compatriot, Rehberger.

If the first half was a tight, tense thriller, the second was anything but as both sides began to open up, Athlone hitting the frame of the goal in the first six minutes of the restart.

From a quickly worked corner kick, Gibson cut inside on her favoured left foot and looked to bend one into the top corner only to be denied by the finger tips of a full stretch McQuillan who somehow managed to tip the ball onto the post for another corner.

The visitors broke from the resulting corner and Mooney showed great pace and strength to hold off Kellie Brennan before smashing the post with her left footed effort from a tight angle.

Madie Gibson and Melissa O'Kane with the league trophy. james lawlor photos james lawlor photos

The champions then thought they had gotten in front on the hour mark when Molloy found Alexis Strickland with a pinpoint cross from the right, but the attacker saw her clinical finish ruled out for offside.

Looking to start the celebrations off on the right foot, the home side tried to go up a gear in search of an opener creating some dangerous situations but had to thank their keeper Courtney Maguire for keeping their clean sheet intact. The former Shelbourne stopper did her previous side a huge favour by showing catlike reflexes to deny Eve Doessen from just a few yards out.

Both sides continued at a relentless pace right until the final whistle in search of a winner but, to their credit, both defences and keepers can claim a moral victory each, while chants of ‘Stand Up for the Champions’ greeted the final whistle.

Athlone Town: Courtney Maguire; Emma Mooney, Kellie Brennan, Sofia Stovold, Shauna Brennan (Michaela Hand, 71’); Melissa O’Kane (Hazel Donegan, 85’), Kerryanne Brown (Noelle Murray, 71’); Roisin Molloy, Alexis Strickland, Madie Gibson (Izzy Ryan, 80’); Dana Scheriff

Subs not used: Maria Matthaiou, Kayleigh Shine, Chloe Singleton, Muireann Daly, Phoebe Hampson

Galway United: Amanda McQuillan; Lucy-Jayne Grant, Jade Rehberger, Ella Raimondi (Ava Mullins, 38’), Aoibheann Costello; Isabella Beletic, Niamh Farrelly, Eve Dossen, Aislinn Meaney (Emily Fitzgerald, 71’) Cara Griffin, Emma Doherty (Aoibhin Donnelly, 85’)

Subs not used: Nicole Nix, Niamh Cotter, Lynsey McKey, Abbie Callanan, Amy Tierney, Ava Mullins, Heather Loomes

Referee: Daryl Carolan