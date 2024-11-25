The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Three Irish players named in 2024 AFLW All-Australian side
THREE IRISH PLAYERS have been honoured for their Aussie Rules exploits as they make the 2024 AFLW All-Australian side.
Tipperary duo Aisling McCarthy and Aishling Moloney are both included, along with Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy.
Fremantle’s McCarthy, Geelong player Moloney – the equal leading goalkicker in the league – and Hawks player Gilory are all selected in the half-forward line.
They are part of twelve first-timers in the annual team of the season selection, with Brisbane Lions and Adelaide Crows leading the way with four players each.
Geelong Cats player Aishling Moloney. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
Aileen Gilroy of the Hawks. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
AFLW Aussie Rules Australia Award Season Tipperary