Aisling McCarthy of the Dockers in action. Alamy Stock Photo
Three Irish players named in 2024 AFLW All-Australian side

Aisling McCarthy, Ashling Moloney, and Aileen Gilroy have been selected.
11.11am, 25 Nov 2024
THREE IRISH PLAYERS have been honoured for their Aussie Rules exploits as they make the 2024 AFLW All-Australian side.

Tipperary duo Aisling McCarthy and Aishling Moloney are both included, along with Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy.

Fremantle’s McCarthy, Geelong player Moloney – the equal leading goalkicker in the league – and Hawks player Gilory are all selected in the half-forward line.

They are part of twelve first-timers in the annual team of the season selection, with Brisbane Lions and Adelaide Crows leading the way with four players each.

perth-australia-26th-oct-2024-aishling-moloney-of-the-cats-celebrates-after-kicking-a-goal-during-the-aflw-round-9-match-between-the-west-coast-eagles-and-the-geelong-cats-at-mineral-resources-par Geelong Cats player Aishling Moloney. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

melbourne-australia-16th-nov-2024-aileen-gilroy-of-the-hawks-runs-with-the-ball-during-the-aflw-semi-final-2-match-between-the-hawthorn-hawks-and-the-port-adelaide-power-at-ikon-park-in-melbourne Aileen Gilroy of the Hawks. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

