Austin O'Connor riding Colorado Blue. Alamy Stock Photo
Paris 2024

Austin O'Connor and Colorado Blue 17th in Individual Jumping final

The Irish Eventing team finished ninth overall.
3.45pm, 29 Jul 2024
AUSTIN O’CONNOR AND Colorado Blue finished 17th in today’s Individual Eventing Jumping final at the Paris Olympics.

O’Connor completed the course at the Palace of Versailles with a score of 39.70, following a perfect clear.

The Corkman, competing at his fourth Olympics, was 13th at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Today’s final was won by Germany’s Michael Jung, who took Olympic gold for the third time. Jung is the first rider to win the eventing individual competition three times.

Silver went to Australia’s Christoper Burton, while Britain’s Laura Collet collected bronze from a 25-strong field in the final.

Susie Berry took 31st place for Ireland with Wellfields Lincon.

The Irish Eventing team of Sarah Ennis, Aoife Clark, Berry and O’Connor finished in ninth place overall on a final score of 157.10.

Britain won the team gold medal on a score of 91.30, while France won silver on 103.60.

