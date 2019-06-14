This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 14 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Australia will play at 2020 Copa America after accepting invitation

Australia will feature at next year’s Copa America for the first time in their history.

By The42 Team Friday 14 Jun 2019, 9:03 AM
1 hour ago 1,219 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4681976
Australia in action against South American nation Peru at the 2018 World Cup
Australia in action against South American nation Peru at the 2018 World Cup
Australia in action against South American nation Peru at the 2018 World Cup

AUSTRALIA WILL PLAY at the 2020 Copa America after accepting an invitation from CONMEBOL.

The Socceroos are set to feature during next year’s tournament in Argentina and Colombia, Football Federation Australia (FFA) confirmed on Friday.

The 2019 Copa America, which kicks off in Brazil on Friday, includes guests Japan and Qatar and Australia will follow suit for the first time in 12 months.

“The Copa America is a highlight of the football calendar and we can’t wait to get there,” said Socceroos head coach Graham Arnold.

“We crave these opportunities as players and coaches. The experience we will gain from playing in this tournament will be incredible and I know by speaking to our players, they are equally excited about being part of one of the world’s most prestigious football tournaments.

“Our planning for the FIFA World Cup Qatar has already started. We are building depth amongst our playing group, as evidenced by our performance in Korea Republic last week and playing in this tournament provides another layer of incentive for our players to put themselves up for selection for the national team.

“It will be a big couple of months as we start June next year with World Cup qualifiers and then head straight to the Copa America.”

Australia – whose Asian Cup defence came to an end in the quarter-finals in January – faced South American nation Peru during last year’s World Cup in Russia.

Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica, Panama, Honduras, Jamaica, Haiti and Qatar have all accepted invitations in the past.

FFA chairman Chris Nikou added: “We are ecstatic that our Caltex Socceroos will be participating in this prestigious competition for the first time in our history.

“We have been working hard over the last six months to improve our international relationships. This week we held fruitful final discussions with our colleagues at CONMEBOL in Paris and we are delighted we have been able to accept this invitation.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie