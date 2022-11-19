Australia beat Samoa to retain Rugby League World Cup title

SKIPPER JAMES TEDESCO scored two tries to help guide a clinical Australia side to their third consecutive Rugby League World Cup title with a comprehensive 30-10 victory over Samoa at Old Trafford on Saturday.

First-half tries from Latrell Mitchell, Tedesco and Liam Martin, one converted by Nathan Cleary saw Australia go out to a 14-0 half-time lead.

Much to the delight of the partisan 67,502 crowd at Manchester United’s home ground, Samoa’s Brian To’o got one back for the Pacific Islanders, converted by Stephen Crichton, the centre also grabbing a try of his own.

But Tedesco and Mitchell both crossed for their second tries alongside a four-pointer for Cameron Murray for a victory that was never in doubt.

Advertisement