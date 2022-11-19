Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 19 November 2022
Australia beat Samoa to retain Rugby League World Cup title

Australia recorded a comprehensive 30-10 victory over Samoa at Old Trafford.

34 minutes ago 1,127 Views 0 Comments
Image: PA

SKIPPER JAMES TEDESCO scored two tries to help guide a clinical Australia side to their third consecutive Rugby League World Cup title with a comprehensive 30-10 victory over Samoa at Old Trafford on Saturday.

First-half tries from Latrell Mitchell, Tedesco and Liam Martin, one converted by Nathan Cleary saw Australia go out to a 14-0 half-time lead.

Much to the delight of the partisan 67,502 crowd at Manchester United’s home ground, Samoa’s Brian To’o got one back for the Pacific Islanders, converted by Stephen Crichton, the centre also grabbing a try of his own.

But Tedesco and Mitchell both crossed for their second tries alongside a four-pointer for Cameron Murray for a victory that was never in doubt.

AFP

