Suaalii among regular starters to return for Australia against England

AUSTRALIA COACH JOE Schmidt has made eight changes to his side to play England at Twickenham on Saturday, with Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Max Jorgensen and Taniela Tupou recalled following last weekend’s win over Japan in Tokyo.

Former rugby league star Suaalii’s inclusion sees him returning to the scene of his Test debut last year, a match where Jorgensen’s try with the last play of the game sealed a dramatic 42-37 win for Australia.

Suaalii takes his spot at outside centre alongside Hunter Paisami, with Len Ikitau, who plays his club rugby for English side Exeter, still unavailable as this match takes place outside the international window.

Advertisement

Jorgensen partners Harry Potter on the wing, with Andrew Kellaway retaining his place at full-back.

Regular captain Harry Wilson returns to the back row with Nick Champion de Crespigny, last week’s skipper, among the replacements.

Elsewhere in the forwards, Tupou and Billy Pollard reunite in the front row.

Nick Frost and Jeremy Williams link up once again as the two locks, with Lukhan Salakaia-Loto overcoming a rib injury to feature on the bench.

Australia (v England)

15. Andrew Kellaway

14. Max Jorgensen

13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

12. Hunter Paisami

11. Harry Potter

10. Tane Edmed

9. Jake Gordon

1. Angus Bell

2. Billy Pollard

3. Taniela Tupou

4. Nick Frost

5. Jeremy Williams

6. Rob Valentini

7. Fraser McReight

8. Harry Wilson (capt)

Replacements:

16. Josh Nasser

17. Tom Robertson

18. Allan Alaalatoa

19. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

20. Nick Champion de Crespigny

21. Ryan Lonergan

22. Hamish Stewart

23. Filipo Daugunu

– © AFP 2025