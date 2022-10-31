Australian teenager stars as Jose Mourinho's Roma prevail

CRISTIAN VOLPATO shot Roma into the top four of Serie A on Monday with a late strike and assist in a 3-1 win at Verona which moved his team above Lazio a week before the Rome derby.

Jose Mourinho’s team were level heading into the final two minutes at the Stadio Bentegodi but 18-year-old Volpato met Nemanja Matic’s low cross with a perfect first-time finish to put the away side ahead.

Australia-born Volpato then ensured Roma would take three points when he slid in Stephan El Shaarawy to net a third in stoppage time with a perfect through ball.

Advertisement

“The manager called me up, I hadn’t even warmed up or anything. I’m really happy to have come in, scored, and change the match,” said a delighted Volpato after his first appearance of the campaign.

Roma are a point ahead of Lazio and Inter Milan in fourth place, with the clash against their local rivals, who will be without Ciro Immobile and suspended Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, coming up on Sunday.

Nicolo Zaniolo tapped Roma level in first-half stoppage time after Pawel Dawidowicz was sent off for the home side nine minutes before the break.

Dawidowicz was given a straight red card for a bad foul on Zaniolo nine minutes after he had rolled ahead the hosts, who stay in the relegation zone after their seventh defeat in a row.

Mourinho insisted that he was not interested in the Rome derby, a huge event in the Italian capital that traditionally occupies fans for weeks beforehand.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Roma need to beat Ludogorets on Thursday to make the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

“When a manager starts thinking about a particular match which isn’t the upcoming one, it doesn’t usually end well,” Mourinho told DAZN.

– © AFP 2022