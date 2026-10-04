AUSTRIA REMAINED THREE points clear at the top of League B, Group 3, after drawing 1-1 away to Kosovo this evening.
LASK forward Christoph Lang scored the equaliser in the dying stages, after Kristjan Asllani gave the hosts a 70th-minute lead.
It means Ralf Rangnick’s side emerge from this four-game international window unbeaten, although a victory over Israel this evening would see Ireland leapfrog Kosovo into second and move to within a point of the Austrians.
It would leave Heimir Hallgrímsson’s men’s fate in their own hands, as they bid to earn automatic promotion to League A by topping the group.
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After tonight, the Boys in Green’s final two games are away to Austria in Linz (14 November), before Kosovo come to Dublin (17 November).
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Austria maintain top spot in Ireland's group after late draw in Kosovo
Nations League early results:
AUSTRIA REMAINED THREE points clear at the top of League B, Group 3, after drawing 1-1 away to Kosovo this evening.
LASK forward Christoph Lang scored the equaliser in the dying stages, after Kristjan Asllani gave the hosts a 70th-minute lead.
It means Ralf Rangnick’s side emerge from this four-game international window unbeaten, although a victory over Israel this evening would see Ireland leapfrog Kosovo into second and move to within a point of the Austrians.
It would leave Heimir Hallgrímsson’s men’s fate in their own hands, as they bid to earn automatic promotion to League A by topping the group.
After tonight, the Boys in Green’s final two games are away to Austria in Linz (14 November), before Kosovo come to Dublin (17 November).
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