Austria maintain top spot in Ireland's group after late draw in Kosovo

Nations League early results:

Kosovo 1-1 Austria (League B, Group 3)

Malta 1-0 Andorra (League D, Group 1)

Azerbaijan 1-0 Lithuania (League D, Group 2)

AUSTRIA REMAINED THREE points clear at the top of League B, Group 3, after drawing 1-1 away to Kosovo this evening.

LASK forward Christoph Lang scored the equaliser in the dying stages, after Kristjan Asllani gave the hosts a 70th-minute lead.

It means Ralf Rangnick’s side emerge from this four-game international window unbeaten, although a victory over Israel this evening would see Ireland leapfrog Kosovo into second and move to within a point of the Austrians.

It would leave Heimir Hallgrímsson’s men’s fate in their own hands, as they bid to earn automatic promotion to League A by topping the group.

Advertisement

After tonight, the Boys in Green’s final two games are away to Austria in Linz (14 November), before Kosovo come to Dublin (17 November).

More to follow