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as it stands

Austria maintain top spot in Ireland's group after late draw in Kosovo

Christoph Lang got Ralf Rangnick’s side out of jail with an 85th-minute equaliser.
7.09pm, 4 Oct 2026

Nations League early results:

  • Kosovo 1-1 Austria (League B, Group 3)
  • Malta 1-0 Andorra (League D, Group 1)
  • Azerbaijan 1-0 Lithuania (League D, Group 2)

AUSTRIA REMAINED THREE points clear at the top of League B, Group 3, after drawing 1-1 away to Kosovo this evening.

LASK forward Christoph Lang scored the equaliser in the dying stages, after Kristjan Asllani gave the hosts a 70th-minute lead.

It means Ralf Rangnick’s side emerge from this four-game international window unbeaten, although a victory over Israel this evening would see Ireland leapfrog Kosovo into second and move to within a point of the Austrians.

It would leave Heimir Hallgrímsson’s men’s fate in their own hands, as they bid to earn automatic promotion to League A by topping the group.

After tonight, the Boys in Green’s final two games are away to Austria in Linz (14 November), before Kosovo come to Dublin (17 November).

More to follow

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