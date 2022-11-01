Membership : Access or Sign Up
Irish Open set for September date at K Club in 2023

Shane Lowry said the move “makes the fifth major even better.”

16 minutes ago 217 Views 0 Comments
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

THE HORIZON IRISH Open is set for a new date in the DP World Tour schedule with the event to be held from September 7-10 at The K Club. 

It had already been confirmed that the Irish Open will be played at the Kildare venue in 2023, 2025 and 2027. They agreed a long-term deal with the DP World Tour to host the tournament, as well as the Challenge Tour’s Irish Challenge in the intervening three years. 

The 2023 competition comes three weeks ahead of the Ryder Cup in Rome and will offer a chance for the members of the US and European teams to prepare.

Rory McIlroy, Séamus Power and Shane Lowry will all play next year. 

Paul Heery, General Manager of The K Club, said: “The K Club has always had a strong reputation as a venue for hosting successful, international golf events. Now, with the guidance and fresh energy from new ownership, we are delighted to be back hosting tournaments of this calibre.

“Supporting the golfing community in Ireland is an extremely important focus for us at The K Club.

“Our team is incredibly proud to be making this long-term commitment to Irish golf which will see us host six years of high-profile tournaments in Ireland.

“The new date for the Horizon Irish Open will attract a stronger field of golfers, resulting in a more exciting and engaging event for both competitors and followers.

“We very much look forward to welcoming players from all over the world to our Arnold Palmer designed courses and watching the dramatic action unfold on the fairways.”

